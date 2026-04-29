Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending July 31, August 31, and September 30, 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (NasdaqGS: OXSQH) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

On April 27, 2026, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share July 31, 2026 July 17, 2026 July 31, 2026 $0.035 August 31, 2026 August 17, 2026 August 31, 2026 $0.035 September 30, 2026 September 16, 2026 September 30, 2026 $0.035

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of March 31, 2026 stood at $1.32, compared with a NAV per share on December 31, 2025 of $1.69.



Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $4.1 million, or $0.05 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with approximately $5.4 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.



Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 amounted to approximately $8.9 million, compared with approximately $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows: $5.1 million from our debt investments; $3.2 million from our CLO equity investments; and $0.6 million from other income.

Our total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were approximately $4.8 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders): The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 14.7% at current cost, compared with 14.5% as of December 31, 2025; The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 7.3%, compared with 8.6% as of December 31, 2025; The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing senior secured note investments at current cost was 8.0%, compared with 9.5% as of December 31, 2025; and The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 13.6%, compared with 14.2% as of December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $25.5 million, consisting of: NII of approximately $4.1 million; Net realized losses of approximately $30.7 million; and Net unrealized appreciation of approximately $1.1 million.

During the first quarter of 2026, our investment activity consisted of purchases of approximately $15.8 million and repayments of approximately $0.4 million. No sales were made during the quarter.

Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of March 31, 2026, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, we had one debt investment on non-accrual status, with a fair value of approximately $3.5 million. Also, as of March 31, 2026, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $5.2 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we issued a total of approximately 7.2 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $12.3 million. As of March 31, 2026, we had approximately 93.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.





We will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter results today, Wednesday, April 29th, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-800-715-9871, access code number 2511724. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-800-770-2030. The replay pass-code is 2511724#.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $372,980,864 and $390,403,599, respectively) $ 235,372,463 $ 251,731,345 Cash equivalents (cost of $40,637,084 and $51,236,068, respectively) 40,637,084 51,236,068 Cash 287,628 698,579 Interest and distributions receivable 1,531,132 2,002,161 Other assets 1,029,174 1,070,958 Total assets $ 278,857,481 $ 306,739,111 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $901,010 and $996,075 respectively $ 79,598,990 $ 79,503,925 Notes payable – 7.75% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $2,480,628 and $2,621,662 respectively 72,269,372 72,128,338 Securities purchased not settled — 5,944,969 Accrued interest payable 1,703,438 1,703,438 Accrued expenses 1,030,008 1,017,581 Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 990,631 1,036,058 Total liabilities 155,592,439 161,334,309 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 93,449,336 and 86,060,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 934,494 860,610 Capital in excess of par value 535,621,842 523,040,484 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (413,291,294 ) (378,496,292 ) Total net assets 123,265,042 145,404,802 Total liabilities and net assets $ 278,857,481 $ 306,739,111 Net asset value per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.69





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2026 Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2025 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments(1) $ 4,318,750 $ 4,826,404 Interest income – debt investments – payment-in-kind (“PIK”)(1) 786,922 708,351 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 3,224,198 3,956,053 Other income 612,808 670,242 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 8,942,678 10,161,050 Total investment income 8,942,678 10,161,050 EXPENSES Interest expense 2,791,255 1,959,287 Base Fee 990,631 1,058,785 Professional fees 346,627 323,452 Compensation expense 246,930 239,577 General and administrative 312,666 355,259 Excise tax 104,778 120,816 Total expenses before incentive fees 4,792,887 4,057,176 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — — Total incentive fees — — Total expenses 4,792,887 4,057,176 Net investment income 4,149,791 6,103,874 NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) AND REALIZED LOSSES ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliate/non-control investments 1,063,853 (1,366,018 ) Affiliated investments — (700,878 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments 1,063,853 (2,066,896 ) Net realized losses: Non-affiliated/non-control investments (30,738,465 ) (12,158,495 ) Total net realized losses (30,738,465 ) (12,158,495 ) Net change in unrealized and realized losses (29,674,612 ) (14,225,391 ) Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations $ (25,524,821 ) $ (8,121,517 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ (0.29 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted): 88,278,112 69,984,752 Distributions per share $ 0.105 $ 0.105 _______________________

(1) Change in prior period was made to conform to the current period presentation.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2026 Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2025 Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of period $ 1.69 $ 2.30 Net investment income(1) 0.05 0.09 Net realized and unrealized losses(2) (0.31 ) (0.20 ) Net decrease in net asset value from operations (0.26 ) (0.11 ) Distributions per share from net investment income (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Tax return of capital distributions(3) — — Total distributions (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Effect of shares issued 0.00 0.01 Net asset value at end of period $ 1.32 $ 2.09 Per share market value at beginning of period $ 1.76 $ 2.44 Per share market value at end of period $ 1.77 $ 2.61 Total return based on Market Value(4) 6.87 % 11.39 % Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) (15.68 )% (4.57 )% Shares outstanding at end of period 93,449,336 71,187,166 Ratios/Supplemental Data Net assets at end of period (000’s) $ 123,265 $ 148,882 Average net assets (000’s) $ 131,833 $ 153,493 Ratio of expenses to average net assets(6) 14.54 % 10.57 % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense to average net assets(6) 6.07 % 5.47 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6) 12.59 % 15.91 % Portfolio turnover rate(7) 0.16 % 6.26 % _______________________

(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.

(2) Net realized and unrealized losses include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates (based on an average of the reported tax character historically) and are not being provided for U.S. tax reporting purposes.

(4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan. Total return is not annualized.

(5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.

(6) Annualized.

(7) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.



About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280