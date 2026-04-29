Rocket Doctor Inc. Selected to Join Canadian Life Sciences Trade Mission to New York and New Jersey

Rocket Doctor Inc. has been selected for the prestigious Canadian Life Sciences Trade Mission to New York and New Jersey, taking place May 11–14, 2026





The mission provides an opportunity to engage directly with one of the world’s largest life sciences markets, comprising more than 5,100 companies and 150,000 industry professionals across the New York City metro region.





Participation in the mission supports Rocket Doctor’s U.S. expansion strategy through investor engagement, ecosystem access, and a featured pitch at the Canadian Consulate General, which will be delivered by Dr. William Cherniak, founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.

Vancouver, BC, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of its operating subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc. (“Rocket Doctor”), has been selected to participate in the Canadian Life Sciences Trade Mission to New York and New Jersey, taking place May 11–14, 2026. Dr. Cherniak will represent Rocket Doctor as part of a Canadian delegation engaging with U.S. healthcare leaders, investors, and strategic partners to support the Company’s U.S. expansion strategy.

The mission will provide Rocket Doctor with direct access to important contacts in one of the world’s largest and most influential life sciences markets, comprising more than 5,100 companies and 150,000 industry professionals across the New York City and New Jersey metro region. Participation supports Rocket Doctor’s U.S. expansion strategy through investor engagement, ecosystem access, and a featured pitch at the Canadian Consulate in New York City.

The Canadian Life Sciences Trade Mission is designed to connect Canadian innovators with U.S. healthcare leaders, investors, buyers, and strategic partners. Rocket Doctor was introduced to the opportunity through the Ontario Trade & Investment Office in New York and, following a merit-based selection process, was chosen to join a curated delegation of Canadian life sciences companies showcasing innovation on the international stage.

As part of the mission, Dr. Cherniak will attend the delegation kickoff and meet-and-greet on May 11, providing an opportunity to connect with fellow participants, organizers, and ecosystem stakeholders ahead of the week’s programming. On May 13, he will participate in a presentation hosted by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, followed by a guided tour of New York City’s life sciences ecosystem, including visits to leading innovation hubs such as the Alexandria Center for Life Science, BioLabs@NYU Langone, and Harlem Biospace.

That evening, Dr. Cherniak will join fellow delegates at a networking and pitch reception hosted at the Canadian Consulate General. During the reception, he will deliver a two-minute pitch highlighting Rocket Doctor’s digital health platform and marketplace, including how its AI-powered infrastructure is designed to expand access to physician-led care, especially for rural and underserved communities. The presentation will also highlight the Company’s growing footprint in the U.S., including its collaboration with EngageWell IPA and funding support from the CVS Health Foundation to deliver virtual care programs for older adults in New York City, an initiative focused on improving access to care, supporting health equity, and helping patients maintain independence through accessible, community-connected services.

“Being selected for this mission is an important milestone for Rocket Doctor as we continue to expand our presence across the United States, and the East Coast specifically,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “New York and New Jersey represent two of the most vibrant and strategically important life sciences ecosystems globally, and we look forward to engaging with partners who share our vision for improving access to care for underserved communities.”

The New York and New Jersey life sciences corridor is a global centre for healthcare innovation. New Jersey, often referred to as the “Medicine Chest of the World,” is home to eight of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies and generates approximately US$121 billion in annual economic output. New York City continues to emerge as a leading hub for life sciences investment, supported by major research institutions, more than US$2 billion in annual National Institute of Health (NIH) funding , and significant public and private capital.

Rocket Doctor’s participation in the trade mission underscores the Company’s continued momentum as it expands internationally and strengthens its presence in the U.S. market. As part of its broader growth strategy, Rocket Doctor AI is focused on supporting the expansion of Rocket Doctor’s wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace within payer networks to deliver coordinated, accessible care at scale and to populations in need. Engagement in key markets such as New York and New Jersey supports the Company’s efforts to deepen relationships with payers, investors, and healthcare stakeholders while accelerating growth across public and commercial healthcare segments.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.