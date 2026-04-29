FactSet and J.P. Morgan Expand Collaboration with Launch of Whole Portfolio Distribution, Transforming Portfolio Analytics

NORWALK, Conn., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, and J.P. Morgan today unveiled a transformative expansion of their collaboration with the launch of the industry’s first Whole Portfolio Distribution solution, available via FactSet and powered by Fusion by J.P. Morgan. This comprehensive, fully managed analytics and reporting solution delivers institutional investors a unified, timely, and highly transparent view across their entire portfolio, minimizing time-consuming manual processes and empowering smarter, faster decision-making.

For the first time, institutional investors can access comprehensive analytics and reporting across their entire portfolio, spanning multiple asset classes, geographies, and sources. Historically, operations teams have been hindered by fragmented data, labor-intensive consolidation, and costly reporting delays. These workflows slowed time-to-insight and complicated collaboration between front and middle offices, making it difficult to deliver timely, actionable insights and respond quickly to market opportunities.

Whole Portfolio Distribution fundamentally changes this equation by automating data normalization, analytics generation, and transparent distribution to ensure consistent inputs and outputs across the client ecosystem. With a streamlined workflow, where investment data from J.P. Morgan Fund Accounting services is transformed and normalized via Fusion and delivered securely into FactSet, clients benefit from faster time-to-report, automated portfolio analytics, and the ability to respond rapidly to opportunities while reducing operational burden and risk.

“The launch of Whole Portfolio Distribution through FactSet can be a game changer, delivering unified analytics across public and private assets and eliminating the need for manual reconciliations,” said Rob Robie, Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Buy Side at FactSet. “This expanded collaboration with J.P. Morgan is a significant milestone for FactSet in the Institutional Buy Side space and reinforces our commitment to deliver innovative, workflow-streamlining solutions for institutional investors globally.”

The FactSet and J.P. Morgan collaboration already supports $62.5 billion in Assets under Analysis (AUA) on the Fusion platform, and the launch of Whole Portfolio Distribution demonstrates the successful evolution from foundational integration to delivering industry-leading, multi-asset class insights for clients.

Jason Mirsky, Global Head of Securities Services Data Solutions at J.P. Morgan, said “Whole Portfolio Distribution brings the power of J.P. Morgan’s service model together with FactSet’s advanced analytics, delivering normalized, modeled, and enriched data from Fusion directly into clients’ workflows, so they can move from data wrangling to decision-making with confidence.”

Learn more at https://www.factset.com/solutions/portfolio-analytics/ .

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 241,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

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