Monarch Private Capital and Generate Capital Announce 104 MW Energy Investment Portfolio

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, (“Monarch”) and Generate Capital, PBC (“Generate”) today announced the closing of a 104 megawatt (MW) energy investment portfolio.

The investment supports a diversified community solar portfolio consisting of over 15 community solar projects. The portfolio is expected to deliver $200 million in investment tax credits (ITCs), with the projects expected to commence operations in the second and third quarters of 2026. The annual electricity produced by these projects is the equivalent of powering more than 20,000 U.S. homes and simultaneously avoids 150,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide generation.

The projects are designed to expand access to reliable, cost-effective energy that supports continued electric load growth without burdening existing infrastructure or requiring costly transmission build-out that would be borne by ratepayers. The investment reflects a disciplined approach to deploying capital that supports reliability, affordability, and long-term energy system resilience.

“This portfolio expands energy supply, improves its reliability, and ensures it is available long-term at affordable rates,” said Bryan Didier, Partner and Managing Director of Energy at Monarch Private Capital. “By working with Generate, we’re supporting projects that deliver consistent value for our investors while providing assets and energy access that consumers want, all while strengthening the infrastructure communities depend on every day.”

“Generate is focused on building and operating infrastructure that delivers real, measurable value over time,” said Peggy Flannery, Managing Director at Generate Capital. “This portfolio reflects our shared commitment with Monarch to develop high-quality community solar energy assets that support growing demand and provide dependable, long-term cost-controlled performance.”

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating energy, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

About Generate Capital

Generate Capital is an investor and operator providing reliable and affordable energy solutions to customers for over a decade. Founded in 2014, Generate focuses on accelerating the energy transition by helping large energy users access power and connection faster in a grid constrained world. The firm supports data centers and other power-intensive facilities with multi-technology scalable energy infrastructure solutions, combining deep investment expertise with hands-on operating capabilities. Since inception, Generate has raised more than $16bn in capital and built a proven track record across critical infrastructure assets.

Media Contacts

Generate

Tina Wadhwa

press@generatecapital.com

Monarch Private Capital

Jane Rafeedie

Jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com