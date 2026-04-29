CORRECTION -- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Liquidation Announcement

The following amendment has been made to the replacement 'Liquidation' announcement released on 20 April 2026.

A table including all impacted share classes has been added.

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - effective from 29 May 2026

DUBLIN, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.

ISIN Share class Name IE0005FKEK99 JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (acc) IE000HZSZFP6 JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)



Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.

In relation to distributing share classes only, the final dividend distribution will be paid on 8 May 2026. Any further accrued income at the time of liquidation will be paid in the liquidation proceeds:

Share Class Name Share Class Currency ISIN Ex Date Record Date Pay Date Dividend per share rate JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active

UCITS ETF - USD (dist) USD IE000HZSZFP6 09/04/2026 10/04/2026 08/05/2026 0.7988



To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/gssba-liquidation-17-04-26-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Christopher Moore

+44 207 742 0044