CORRECTION -- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Liquidation Announcement

The following amendment has been made to the replacement 'Liquidation' announcement released on 20 April 2026.
A table including all impacted share classes has been added.
All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - effective from 29 May 2026
DUBLIN, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.
|ISIN
|Share class Name
|IE0005FKEK99
|JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (acc)
|IE000HZSZFP6
|JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.
In relation to distributing share classes only, the final dividend distribution will be paid on 8 May 2026. Any further accrued income at the time of liquidation will be paid in the liquidation proceeds:
|Share Class Name
|Share Class Currency
|ISIN
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Dividend per share rate
|JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active
UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|USD
|IE000HZSZFP6
|09/04/2026
|10/04/2026
|08/05/2026
|0.7988
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/gssba-liquidation-17-04-26-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 207 742 0044
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