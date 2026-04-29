Scality delivers first to market, complete high-availability solution for customers using Veeam’s new appliance capabilities, bringing enterprise-class cyber resilience to mid-size organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced ARTESCA+ Veeam HA, a major evolution of its unified software appliance that combines Veeam® Data Platform with Scality ARTESCA object storage on a single platform.

Scality is the first vendor to deliver an integrated software appliance that leverages the native High Availability (HA) capabilities of the Veeam Software Appliance. Scality delivers triple HA: high availability for Veeam Data Platform, the Veeam configuration database, and Scality ARTESCA storage, all on the same hardware with no plugins or additional servers required. For the first time, organizations have a single, always-on backup infrastructure that leverages Veeam Data Platform to achieve end-to-end resiliency out of the box, integrating the new Veeam appliance capabilities. Designed for mid-size enterprises that demand the same cyber resilience as large corporations, without the complexity or cost, ARTESCA+ Veeam HA scales from 50 TB to 10 PB and is backed by Scality’s industry-first $100,000 cyber guarantee.

Backup: The last line of defense against cyberattacks

Ransomware has become the number one threat to businesses worldwide. According to Veeam more than 90% of attacks now target backup repositories. For mid-size enterprises that often lack dedicated security teams, protecting backup data is the single most critical investment to ensure business survival after a cyberattack.

The ability to recover clean, untampered data from immutable backups is what separates companies that bounce back in hours from those facing weeks of downtime or permanent data loss.

ARTESCA: The most secure storage for immutable backups

ARTESCA is Scality’s backup-first object storage solution, purpose-built to make backup data truly untouchable. S3 Object Lock enforces immutability at the storage level once written in compliance mode; no user, administrator, or attacker can modify, delete, or encrypt backup data during the retention period. Built on zero-trust principles, ARTESCA authenticates every access and minimizes the attack surface by design.

Scality’s exclusive CORE5 technology delivers cyber resilience at five distinct levels of the architecture, from API to infrastructure, creating an unbreakable chain of protection. This confidence is backed by an industry-first $100,000 cyber guarantee, paid directly to any ARTESCA customer, if an external cyberattack compromises immutably stored data — available to every customer with no special support contract required.

Triple high availability from 50 TB to 10 PB

First launched in April 2025 as a single-node unified appliance, ARTESCA+ Veeam now evolves into a multi-node, highly available architecture that provides HA across three layers:

Application HA through Veeam Data Platform v13 and the Veeam Software Appliance

through Veeam Data Platform v13 and the Veeam Software Appliance Database HA for metadata resilience across nodes

for metadata resilience across nodes Storage HA through ARTESCA’s distributed multi-node architecture

With no single point of failure, the system continues to operate without interruption if any node goes down. The multi-node architecture also scales from 50 TB to 10 PB, serving organizations from the mid-market to large enterprises.

Critically, running Veeam and ARTESCA on the same hardware makes the system inherently more secure than traditional separate deployments. All communication between the backup application and storage stays internal, and access credentials are never visible to the end user. A predefined firewall enforces zero-trust and least-privilege access. The result is a dramatically reduced attack surface, delivering enterprise-class security in a simple, turnkey solution accessible to any mid-size organization. In addition, the deployment, integration, and operation of the unified appliance is highly automated to minimize manual errors or non-optimal configurations.

“Scality ARTESCA+ Veeam and the integrated high-availability features makes it easier for customers to adopt immutable backups without adding complexity. By bringing the core Veeam capabilities onto the same appliance as the storage, deployment is simpler, day-to-day operations are more straightforward, and there are built-in safeguards to keep the solution running even if a component fails. The outcome is greater confidence that backups stay protected and recovery remains available when it matters most.”

— Michael Cade, EMEA Field CTO at Veeam

“By running Veeam and ARTESCA on the same platform, we eliminate external attack vectors and deliver a solution that is simple to deploy, inherently more secure, and fully highly available end to end. With triple HA, CORE5 security, and our $100,000 cyber guarantee, we are truly bringing the cyber-resilience tools of large corporations to every mid-size enterprise.”

— Thomas Danan, Senior Product Director, ARTESCA at Scality

Availability

ARTESCA+ Veeam HA is available through Scality’s global network of channel partners and can be deployed on Supermicro, HPE, Lenovo, Cisco, Dell and other standard x86 storage servers. All customers automatically qualify for the $100,000 ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee. For more information, visit www.artesca.com.

Read the accompanying blog article to understand how high availability across the full backup stack impacts real-world recovery: https://www.solved.scality.com/artesca-veeam-multi-node-ha

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

Learn more

For more information, visit the ARTESCA+ Veeam web page .

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

scality@avistapr.com