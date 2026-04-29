BuffBuff Launches New Neverness to Everness Top-Up Service for Faster, Secure Riftcrystal Recharge

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Neverness to Everness gains momentum globally, demand for faster and more secure in-game currency solutions is rising. In response, BuffBuff has announced the launch of a new NTE top-up using a simple method for added convenience. This helps keep accounts safe through officially verified partnerships.

Official Partnerships

BuffBuff is an officially authorized platform that partners directly with major gaming titles such as PUBG Mobile and Dragonheir. Because these partnerships are verified by game developers, you don’t have to worry about account bans or illegal suppliers.

Over one million active users already trust this dedicated platform for their daily gaming and currency needs. A 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot clearly shows that players truly appreciate the transparent transaction records and highly reliable delivery system.

Best Deals & Bonus Rewards





While the basic 60 Riftcrystals package usually costs more than one dollar on most platforms, BuffBuff gives you a much better deal. You can easily grab this smallest bundle for just $0.44 on https://buffbuff.com/top-up/neverness-to-everness, which is absolutely perfect if you’re a casual spender wanting to save some money.

You only need to provide your game and select your region server to complete the simple purchase process. This fast Neverness to Everness top-up system ensures your Riftcrystals arrive quickly so you can continue your exciting urban journey.

New users can also claim a massive 55% discount on their first order, saving cash on a larger Neverness to Everness top-up. Beyond this initial discount, you can join fun monthly events to win exclusive bonus gift packs that the official store does not offer.

Every single transaction rewards you with Buff Points that work exactly like a handy digital cashback program. Since 100 points instantly take $1 off your checkout total, your next Neverness to Everness top-up will always cost less.

Secure Payments & Fast Delivery

BuffBuff supports international payment options such as PayPal, Google Pay, and credit cards to remove payment barriers. You can also use popular local e-wallets like Alipay to complete your Neverness to Everness top-up smoothly from anywhere in the world.

Entering your correct server ensures the automated system delivers the currency directly to your character without waiting too long. If a technical error ever prevents your Riftcrystals from arriving, the dedicated support team will quickly step in to resend them. In the rare event of a complete delivery failure, you will promptly receive a full refund directly to your original payment method.

Expert Tips & Quick Platform Features

You should always check the official double bonus resets to easily maximize your account value. Buying in bulk is also a smart move to make your next Neverness to Everness top-up much more efficient.

Many players appreciate having all the essential platform benefits laid out clearly before making a final purchasing decision. The details below summarize exactly why over one million gamers trust BuffBuff for their daily gaming needs.

You can quickly review these core advantages to see how they perfectly match your personal gaming preferences. Making an informed choice simply guarantees you get the absolute most value from every single transaction on the platform.

Features Platform Details Payment Security Full HTTPS encryption and GDPR compliant privacy Customer Support Dedicated assistance is available for all transaction issues

Massive discounts reaching up to 55% for all new users.

Generous Buff Points system that provides continuous future savings.

Access to exclusive event bundles and rewarding monthly lucky draws.



Wrapping Up Your Urban Adventure

BuffBuff stands out as a reliable hub that balances competitive pricing, fast delivery, and account security. You can confidently expand your character roster knowing you always use an officially authorized payment channel.

When you’re ready to explore the city again, your new Riftcrystals will easily help you unlock your favorite characters. Getting a quick, affordable NTE top-up gives you the best head start in your exciting gameplay.

About BuffBuff

BuffBuff is a digital gaming services platform that provides in-game currency top-up solutions across multiple titles. The platform focuses on fast delivery, secure transactions, and flexible global payment options to support players worldwide.

Media Contact

Email: market@buffbuff.com

Website: https://buffbuff.com/

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