Navigator Gas Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2026 Results and Zoom Conference Call

LONDON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, before markets open in New York, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The same day, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. E.D.T. (4:00 P.M. UK), the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7GbqCJBiQkWKz6KzwmNasg

Or join by phone:

United States: +1 929 436 2866

United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:

International Dial-in numbers

Webinar ID: 829 9020 7491

Passcode: 754370

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 54 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 24 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@navigatorgas.com

Randy Giveans

EVP - Investor Relations & Business Development

Email: randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

1200 Smith Street, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1-713-373-6197

Alexander Walster

Media Contact

Email: communications@navigatorgas.com

Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Category: Financial