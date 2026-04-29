Alpha Modus Partners with InComm Payments to Bring Alpha Cash to Thousands of Retail Locations Nationwide

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc . (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), through its subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, today announced an Account Load Services Agreement with InComm Payments . The agreement will enable Alpha Cash customers to make cash deposits to their accounts at over 90,000 locations across the country via InComm Payments’ VanillaDirect barcode technology and retail network.

Alpha Cash customers will be able to present their in-app generated digital barcode, along with physical cash, at any participating InComm Payments retail location to add funds instantly. VanillaDirect provides Alpha Cash with a scalable physical cash deposit channel, extending embedded financial services to underserved consumers at retail locations where they already shop, without requiring a bank branch or ATM.

“Alpha Cash is a delivery mechanism for consumer-facing financial intelligence, and InComm Payments gives us the cash-in technology and physical distribution to match that ambition,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “This agreement should extend our reach across thousands of retail locations without deploying a physical kiosk, allowing for a mobile first experience. We are building the spine before the scale.”

“InComm Payments’ VanillaDirect network is the right infrastructure to compound the financial services ecosystem we’ve assembled,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “With this integration, Alpha Cash will provide our cash-based consumers with an onramp to digital infrastructure without a traditional bank account.”

“As financial experiences become increasingly embedded into everyday apps and services, ensuring cash remains part of this digital ecosystem is essential for the consumers that use it and depend on it,” said Mark Smith, Vice President at InComm Payments. “We are excited to bring our world-class network of retailers to Alpha Modus and their customers.”

The InComm Payments agreement advances Alpha Modus’s strategy of building a fully integrated, consumer-facing financial services platform. As previously announced, the Alpha Cash partner stack includes embedded banking, national remittance and bill pay, check cashing and money transfer, prepaid mobile and digital value.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape. For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/ .

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

For more information on InComm Payments and its cash solutions, please visit www.incomm.com/payments/cash-solutions.