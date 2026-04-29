SecureAuth Opens Industry-First Agent Trust Registry to the Public as AI Agents Pose Escalating Enterprise Security Threat

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth , a frontrunner in modern identity security, today announced it is opening its Agent Trust Registry to the public, the industry's first open registry of AI agents with verified identity, trust scores, and governance metadata. The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment: autonomous AI agents are proliferating inside enterprise networks at machine speed, and the cybersecurity industry is confronting stark new warnings about the offensive power those agents can wield. The era of the AI agent risk is no longer hypothetical.

“AI agents are extraordinary, they’re creative, tireless, and genuinely delightful to work with, and they’re unlocking value enterprises could only dream of a few years ago,” said Geoff Mattson, CEO of SecureAuth. “We want every organization to experience that upside. Our job is to take the guesswork out of securing them. By understanding the trust dimensions of every agent, identity, behavior, access, and governance, and providing clear recommendations for safe deployment, we give CISOs a defensible path forward. Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between the power of agents and the safety of their data. With the Agent Trust Registry, they don’t have to.”

The scale of the problem is documented in stark terms. According to Gravitee’s State of AI Agent Security 2026 Report , only 14.4% of AI agents go live with full security approval and 88% of enterprises have already experienced AI agent-related security incidents. At the technical root of the problem: the architecture of large language models is fundamentally insecure. The data layer and control layer are intermingled, meaning malicious instructions embedded in documents, emails, or data feeds can hijack agent behavior, a vulnerability class known as prompt injection. To add to this, as agents gain broader access to enterprise datasets across Salesforce, HR systems, and internal file stores, the attack surface expands significantly.

“There is no security layer sitting between these agents and those systems,” said Mattson. “We’ve been giving rocket launchers to people who have never fired a gun. That’s exactly the moment we’re in, and that’s why we’re opening our Agent Trust Registry to the public. In the spirit of Glasswing, Mythos, and other community-driven efforts, we believe the dynamic security concerns of agentic AI can only be addressed through shared transparency and collective stewardship. No single vendor can solve this alone, and as a trusted steward of enterprise security, we’re committed to putting this information in the hands of everyone who needs it.”

Available now to the public, the Agent Trust Registry is a free, vendor-neutral directory that’s updated regularly and evaluates widely used enterprise AI agents against a consistent security framework to enable businesses to understand the threat better. For each agent, the Registry surfaces verified identity posture, trust score, governance metadata, and concrete recommendations for safe deployment, giving security teams an independent assessment before any agent is approved for enterprise use. By opening the Registry to the broader community, in alignment with initiatives like Glasswing and Mythos that champion open, collaborative defense against emerging AI threats, SecureAuth aims to accelerate the industry’s collective response to the fast-moving risks of agentic AI.

Unlike vendor-supplied marketing claims, the Registry provides organizations with objective, structured data on the security posture and enterprise risk of the AI agents their employees are already using, often without IT’s knowledge. The goal is straightforward, to help security teams determine whether an agent is safe to run in their environment, and exactly what controls to put in place before it does.

Underpinning the Registry is Agentic Authority , SecureAuth’s unified platform and the industry’s first purpose-built solution for Agentic AI Security & Governance , an entirely new layer of enterprise security that has not previously existed. Agentic Authority gives every AI agent instance its own cryptographic identity, discovers shadow agents across macOS, Windows, cloud, and SaaS without code changes, enforces per-action policy across every API call and delegation chain, and automatically quarantines rogue behavior in seconds. No single vendor today spans endpoint, gateway, risk, and identity for autonomous agents in a unified platform the way Agentic Authority does, and it embeds compliance directly into the agent lifecycle to support the EU AI Act, SEC guidance, and financial standards.

“Agentic AI is one of the most exciting shifts we’ve seen in enterprise technology,” said Mattson. “The question isn’t whether enterprises will adopt AI agents, they should, and they will. The question is whether they can do so with clarity and confidence. SecureAuth is building the trust and control layer that makes that possible.”

The Agent Trust Registry is available to the public immediately at agents.secureauth.ai .

ABOUT SECUREAUTH

SecureAuth is redefining identity security for the AI era. Founded in 2005, the company delivers a unified platform that secures every identity: workforce, customers, partners, and AI agents through Continuous Authority. Built on its AI-driven Private Authority Platform, SecureAuth moves beyond login to enforce real-time, action-level control across every session and interaction. With integrated identity, session protection, and dynamic risk intelligence, organizations gain complete control over identity security in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Trusted by leading global enterprises, SecureAuth protects millions of identities every day. Learn more at www.secureauth.com .