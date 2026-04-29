Vortex Expands Commercial Door Repair and Industrial Door Services in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors, a leading provider of commercial door repair, industrial door services, and loading dock equipment solutions, is proud to announce expansion into Charleston, South Carolina. Businesses throughout the Charleston metro area now have access to state-of-the-art proactive maintenance programs and high quality repair and replacement services.

This expansion strengthens Vortex’s presence in the Southeast, bringing industry-leading expertise to one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the region. Companies in Charleston can now rely on Vortex for fast response times, reduced downtime, and compliant, safety-focused door and loading dock solutions.

“Charleston is a key growth market with a strong base of distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and commercial operations,” said Rob Knapp, COO at Vortex Doors. “Our expansion allows us to deliver responsive, high-quality commercial and industrial door services that help local businesses stay operational and safe.”

Vortex specializes in servicing and repairing overhead doors, entrance doors, rolling doors, fire doors, sectional doors, security shutters, dock levelers, and dock shelters. With highly trained technicians and a commitment to excellence, the company supports industries including logistics, warehousing, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

With this launch, Charleston-area businesses gain access to:

Commercial door repair in Charleston, SC

Industrial door maintenance and inspections

Loading dock equipment repair and installation

Proactive maintenance programs to extend equipment life

Safety compliance and operational efficiency solutions





Vortex’s customer-first approach and investment in technology ensure faster service and real-time communication, making it easier than ever for businesses to get the support they need.

For more information about commercial door repair in Charleston, SC or to request service, visit www.vortexdoors.com.

About Vortex Doors

Vortex Doors is a trusted leader in commercial door repair, industrial door services, and loading dock equipment solutions across North America. Known for its fast response, expert technicians, excellence in customer service and commitment to safety and quality, Vortex helps businesses minimize downtime, increase safety and security and maintain efficient operations.

Media Contact Info:

Vortex Industries LLC

Stacey Muto

Director of Marketing Communications

(949) 501-4905

www.vortexdoors.com