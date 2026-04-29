Biomerica’s inFoods® IBS Data Accepted for Presentation at Digestive Disease Week 2026

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global biomedical technology company focused on innovative diagnostic-guided therapies, today announced that an abstract evaluating the real-world clinical effectiveness of its inFoods® IBS diagnostic-guided therapy has been accepted for poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026, to be held May 2–5, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

DDW is the world’s largest gathering of physicians, researchers, and industry professionals in gastroenterology, hepatology, and related GI disciplines. Acceptance of this poster reflects the growing interest within the gastroenterology community in personalized, non-pharmacologic dietary management strategies for patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Novel IBS-specific Guided Elimination Diet Significantly Reduces Abdominal Symptoms in Individuals With IBS: A Real-world Experience



Authors: Bill Hirsch, MD (University of Michigan), William D. Chey, MD (University of Michigan), Anthony Lembo, MD (Clevland Clinic), Prashant Singh, MD (University of Michigan)





Display Time: May 2, 2026 at 12:30 to 1:30 pm CT, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL



The real-world study will be presented by investigators from Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan) and Cleveland Clinic. The study builds on findings from a multicenter, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial of the inFoods® IBS test published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology. Per DDW embargo policy, study data will be made available beginning at 12:01 a.m. CDT on the day of presentation.

ABOUT DIGESTIVE DISEASE WEEK® 2026

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the world’s largest gathering of physicians, researchers, and industry professionals in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. DDW 2026 will be held May 2–5, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Additional information regarding DDW can be found at www.ddw.org.

ABOUT INFOODS® IBS

inFoods® IBS is a diagnostic-guided therapy that identifies patient-specific food triggers responsible for symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Using a simple finger-stick blood sample, the test enables physicians to recommend targeted dietary changes tailored to the patient’s immune response—offering a non-pharmaceutical, precision-based approach to symptom relief.

A multicenter, double-blinded sham-controlled trial on the inFoods® IBS test was published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology, a peer-reviewed GI journal. The study demonstrated statistically significant outcomes:

59.6% of patients in the treatment group (who eliminated identified trigger foods) achieved the FDA’s endpoint for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.1% in the control group.

Among IBS-C patients, 67.1% of patients in the treatment group vs. 35.8% in the control group.

Among IBS-M patients, 66% of patients in the treatment group vs. 29.5% in the control group.

These results highlight the potential effectiveness of a personalized dietary therapy based on inFoods® IBS in IBS patients. The study was conducted at leading U.S. institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and University of Michigan.

ABOUT IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME (IBS)

IBS affects an estimated 30 to 45 million adults in the United States, representing 10%–15% of the adult population. The condition leads to decreased quality of life, lost productivity, and reliance on medications with adverse side effects. Current IBS drugs address symptoms without targeting the underlying dietary triggers specific to each patient.

inFoods® IBS takes a fundamentally different approach—a precision diagnostic that identifies individual food triggers via a simple finger-stick blood test, enabling targeted, patient-specific dietary recommendations. This non-pharmacologic, personalized solution addresses a significant unmet clinical need within an estimated $30 billion total addressable market.

ABOUT BIOMERICA, INC.

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in commercialization.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s current and future cash position, balance sheet, revenues, cost of goods, operations, and earnings; the Company’s need for raising additional capital; the Company’s expected sales growth for the inFoods IBS® product, size of the IBS market, Hp Detect product and other existing products; and diversification of the Company’s revenue streams. Such forward-looking information is based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC, and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Corporate Contact

Zack Irani-Cohen

Biomerica, Inc.

949-645-2111 | investors@biomerica.com

www.biomerica.com