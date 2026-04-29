John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate ranked #18 among nation’s top brokerages in 2026 RealTrends Rankings

NAPLES, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate has been ranked No. 18 among the nation’s largest independent real estate brokerages in the 2026 RealTrends brokerage rankings, based on 2025 production.

The firm reported $4.39 billion in closed residential sales volume across 4,857 transaction sides, reflecting its continued strength and leadership across Southwest Florida’s Collier, Lee and Charlotte County markets.

RealTrends is widely recognized as one of the industry’s most comprehensive and respected benchmarks, ranking top-performing brokerages by residential sales volume and transaction sides. This year, 1,267 firms qualified for inclusion, collectively accounting for $2.24 trillion in sales volume and nearly 4 million transactions nationwide.

Founded in Naples, the firm’s rise to No. 18 nationally among independent brokerages reflects a sustained trajectory of growth and resilience. After navigating the challenges of the Great Recession, the company has experienced steady upward momentum since 2011, driven by a strategic combination of acquisitions — including expansion into Cape Coral and Punta Gorda — and strong organic growth.

John R. Wood’s placement among the top independent firms underscores its ability to compete at scale among the country’s largest brokerages while maintaining a strong, locally driven presence.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our agents, the trust of our customers and the consistency of our performance in a dynamic market,” said Corey McCloskey, president of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “We are proud of our history and the foundation we’ve built, and we remain focused on continuing that momentum through thoughtful growth and a commitment to exceptional service.”

The 2026 rankings highlight a shifting industry landscape, with independent brokerages gaining market share and now representing nearly 29% of total activity. As firms adapt to changing market conditions, including inventory constraints and evolving buyer dynamics, flexible and locally driven models continue to gain traction.