Orion/Voltrek to Participate in Three Prominent Industry Events in May

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced that its Orion/Voltrek division will participate at three prominent industry events in May.

— The Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo May 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Expo Hall. The 16th annual event, focused on enterprise vehicular fleet management, attracts 12,000 attendees. Details about the event may be found at https://www.actexpo.com/

— Green Drives Conference & Expo in Chicago May 14. One of the Midwest’s leading clean transportation events, the conference brings together fleets, government leaders and industry experts. Details about the event may be found at https://www.il-act.org/green-drives-2026/

— AEG Chicago 26Q2 Stakeholder Challenge: Campus & Building Decarbonization at Burns & McDonnell in Chicago on May 14. The event brings together numerous Chicago industry leaders focused on building decarbonization. Details about the event may be found at https://luma.com/chi26q2?lm_source=embed

Orion/Voltrek Director of Inside Sales and Customer Service William B. Rigsby said that the company’s team will be represented on-site at each event. The Orion/Voltrek team’s schedule includes numerous meetings with enterprise customers and partners throughout the events as Orion/Voltrek continues to expand and build out the nation’s EV Charging Infrastructure. Attendees interested in learning more about Orion/Voltrek may contact Mr. Rigsby at wrigsby@voltrek.com.

“Orion/Voltrek is seeing more and more demand for EV Charging deployments by a wide range of customers, including location-based and fleet-management solutions for utilities, hospitality, retail, school systems, higher education, and multi-family property managers,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “Orion/Voltrek continues to be an increasingly important enterprise provider at the center of the build-out of electrification infrastructure in the United States.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s expectations for future revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO Robert Ferri Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Robert Ferri Partners pbrodin@oesx.com (415)575-1589 /

robert.ferri@robertferri.com





