$1228.93+ MN Electric Two-wheeler Market Forecasts to 2034: Growing Launch of New & Affordable Electric Two-Wheelers and Rising Investments in Charging Infrastructure

NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electric Two-wheeler Market By Motor Placement (Frame-Mounted Motor and Hub-Motor), By Battery (Li-Ion and SLA), By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter, Electric Motorcycle, E-Bikes, and Electric Kick Scooter), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global electric two-wheeler market size was valued at around USD 529.36 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,228.93 million by 2034.”





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Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview:

The electric two-wheeler market encompasses battery-powered vehicles, including electric scooters, electric motorcycles, e-bikes, and electric kick scooters that use electric motors and rechargeable batteries instead of internal combustion engines, offering zero tailpipe emissions, lower operating costs, and quieter operation for urban commuting and short-distance travel. These vehicles are gaining popularity as sustainable mobility solutions that help reduce air pollution and dependence on fossil fuels while providing convenient and cost-effective transportation options.

The market dynamics are shaped by robust growth from the launch of affordable models and expanding charging infrastructure, tempered by higher initial purchase prices and maintenance challenges, while opportunities arise from technological innovations in batteries and AI integration, with challenges stemming from range anxiety and limited charging networks in certain regions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 529.36 Million Market Forecast in 2034 USD 1,228.93 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 9.81% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Revolt Motors, Zero Motorcycles, NIU Technologies, Segway, Tork Motors, Energica Motor Company, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Yadea Group, Ola Electric, Emflux Motors, Evoke Motorcycles, Vmoto Limited (Super Soco), Vespa Electric, and others. Segments Covered By Motor Placement, By Battery, By Vehicle Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the electric two-wheeler market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 9.81% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The electric two-wheeler market size was worth around $529.36 million in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $1,228.93 million by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by the increasing launch of new and affordable electric two-wheelers, rising investments in charging infrastructure, growing environmental awareness, and technological advancements improving battery performance and vehicle features.

Based on the motor placement, the hub-motor segment dominates with the highest share & it is dominated due to its improved performance, flexibility in power and brake systems, lightweight characteristics, and ability to provide a runtime of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge.

Based on the vehicle type, the electric scooter segment dominates with the leading share & it is dominated because of its rising popularity, exceptional features, ease of use in urban traffic, and strong growth momentum in key markets like India and China.

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region dominates with the highest share & it is dominated owing to the presence of the world's largest automobile manufacturers in countries like China and Japan, extensive labor force, government investments in the domestic EV sector, and high population density that makes electric two-wheelers ideal for navigating congested cities.

Industry Growth Drivers

What are the primary growth drivers for the Electric Two-Wheeler Market?

The increasing launch of new and affordable electric two-wheelers is breaking previous market monopolies and providing consumers with more options at competitive prices, with models in India ranging between INR 90,000 and INR 120,000, while delivering exceptional performance across different seasons and harsh road conditions.

Rising investments in charging infrastructure, such as Adani Total Gas planning to set up 75,000 EV charging stations in India by 2032 and Tesla planning 5,000 charging stations for electric two-wheelers, are significantly improving convenience and accelerating consumer adoption.

Restraints

What factors are restraining the growth of the Electric Two-Wheeler Market?

The high price of electric two-wheelers compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles remains a major barrier, as the initial investment is significantly higher and maintenance costs can also be elevated due to the current lack of skilled mechanics and limited availability of spare parts.

Concerns regarding battery range, charging time, and the risk of dead batteries or mechanical issues, such as brake system problems and engine overheating, continue to create hesitation among potential buyers, particularly in markets with underdeveloped charging networks.





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Electric Two-wheeler Market: Segmentation

The Electric Two-Wheeler market is segmented by motor placement, battery, vehicle type, and region.

Based on Motor Placement Segment, the Electric Two-Wheeler market is divided into Frame-Mounted Motor and Hub-Motor. The hub-motor segment is the most dominant with the highest market share because it offers improved performance, greater flexibility in power and brake systems, lightweight design, and a practical runtime of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge, helping drive the market by meeting consumer expectations for efficiency and convenience; the frame-mounted motor segment ranks as the second most dominant with steady demand in specific performance-oriented applications.

Based on Battery Segment, the Electric Two-Wheeler market is divided into Li-Ion and SLA. The Li-Ion segment is the most dominant and is expected to maintain leadership due to its superior energy density, longer lifespan, lighter weight, and better overall performance compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, directly supporting market growth through enhanced vehicle range and user satisfaction.

Based on Vehicle Type Segment, the Electric Two-Wheeler market is divided into Electric Scooter, Electric Motorcycle, E-Bikes, and Electric Kick Scooter. The electric scooter segment is the most dominant with the leading share because of its rising popularity, exceptional features, ease of use in dense urban traffic, and strong sales momentum in key Asian markets, propelling overall market expansion; the electric motorcycle segment ranks as the second most dominant with growing appeal among performance-conscious riders.

Regional Scope:

Why will Asia Pacific continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the global Electric Two-Wheeler market through the presence of the world's largest automobile manufacturers in countries like China and Japan, combined with extensive labor resources and strong government investments in the domestic electric vehicle sector. China remains the undisputed leader as the largest EV manufacturer and exporter, shipping over 350,000 electric vehicles to Europe in the first half of 2023 alone. High population density in major cities makes electric two-wheelers highly practical for daily commuting and navigating heavy traffic congestion. Rapid emergence of EV startups in India, supported by both domestic and international investments, is further accelerating growth, with companies like SONAE EV planning to install 100,000 charging stations by 2027. The region benefits from favorable policies, improving battery technology, and a large consumer base increasingly shifting toward sustainable mobility solutions. Collaborative efforts between governments and private players continue to expand charging infrastructure and promote local manufacturing.

North America shows steady growth supported by increasing environmental awareness and infrastructure investments, though adoption remains lower than in Asia. Europe maintains notable momentum driven by strict emission regulations and strong consumer preference for sustainable transportation options.

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Recent Developments

In December 2023, Acer launched the ebii e-bike, which became commercially available in Q1 2024, featuring a removable battery that can charge other devices and AI integration for improved long-distance travel.

In December 2023, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology launched Creatara, an electric two-wheeler with cutting-edge technology, high customization options, and enhanced safety features.

Electric Two-wheeler Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global electric two-wheeler market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global electric two-wheeler market include;

Revolt Motors

Zero Motorcycles

NIU Technologies

Segway

Tork Motors

Energica Motor Company

Hero Electric

Ather Energy

Yadea Group

Ola Electric

Emflux Motors

Evoke Motorcycles

Vmoto Limited (Super Soco)

Vespa Electric



What are the key trends in the Electric Two-Wheeler Market?

Technological Advancements in Battery and AI Integration

Technological advancements in battery performance and AI integration are transforming electric two-wheelers by offering longer range, faster charging, removable batteries, and smart features that enhance safety, convenience, and user experience.

Expansion of Charging Infrastructure and Government Support

Expansion of charging infrastructure, combined with strong government incentives and investments, is accelerating adoption by addressing range anxiety and making electric two-wheelers more practical for daily use across urban and semi-urban areas.

The global electric two-wheeler market is segmented as follows:

By Motor Placement

Frame-Mounted Motor

Hub-Motor

By Battery

Li-Ion

SLA

By Vehicle Type

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycle

E-Bikes

Electric Kick Scooter

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is electric two-wheeler?

Which key factors will influence the electric two-wheeler market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the electric two-wheeler market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the electric two-wheeler market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the electric two-wheeler market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the electric two-wheeler market growth?

What can be expected from the global electric two-wheeler market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

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