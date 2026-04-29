Nasdaq to Match Federal Contribution to Trump Accounts for Employees’ Children

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announced today that, on behalf of the newborn children of its U.S. employees, it will match the U.S. government’s one-time $1,000 initial contribution for Trump Accounts. The match applies to children of Nasdaq’s employees with a valid Social Security Number who are born on or after January 1, 2025. The new program supports the Trump Accounts initiative designed to expand access to long‑term, tax‑advantaged investment accounts for children and families.

The initiative, which is being implemented by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, creates a long-term savings vehicle that allows parents or legal guardians to establish accounts on behalf of U.S. children under the age of 18. By supporting early access to long-term investing, Nasdaq aims to help their U.S. employees give their children a meaningful financial head start and encourage habits that can support confidence and opportunity throughout their lives. The voluntary benefit will complement Nasdaq’s existing suite of employee financial wellness programs, which provide a compelling rewards package for employees and reinforces the company’s commitment to financial literacy, investing, and economic opportunity.

“Helping people understand the value of investing early is core to our purpose,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. “We appreciate the leadership of the U.S. Department of the Treasury in establishing a framework that encourages long‑term saving. By extending this benefit to our employees and their families, we’re reinforcing the idea that early investing can help open doors and create opportunity over time.”

"Trump Accounts are a transformative policy initiative that will help unlock the American Dream for millions of children. It is encouraging to see our nation's leading companies, including Nasdaq, supporting this effort by offering matching contributions for their employees," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, momentum continues to build as more companies and institutions participate, helping the next generation of Americans become shareholders in the world's most vibrant capital markets."

Nasdaq’s commitment comes during the celebration of National Financial Literacy Month in the United States and builds on Nasdaq’s broader efforts to promote financial literacy. Those efforts include education and resources that help individuals and families build the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their financial future.

Nasdaq’s participation in Trump Accounts reflects its longstanding commitment to advancing financial education, supporting families, and promoting broad participation in the financial system. For more information about the initiative and account eligibility, please visit www.TrumpAccounts.gov.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the matching program and the benefits. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, geopolitical instability, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, and U.S. and global competition. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact:

Chris Hayden

+1.301.523.5829

Christopher.Hayden@Nasdaq.com

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