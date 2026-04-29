Plastic Ingenuity Advances Sustainable Coffee Lid Production with PureFive® Recycled Polypropylene Through Strategic Collaboration with PureCycle

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, announced a partnership with Plastic Ingenuity, a leading manufacturer of custom thermoformed packaging for the food, healthcare and retail industries. Through this collaboration, Plastic Ingenuity has incorporated PureCycle's PureFive® resin into its coffee lid production. The lids range in recycled content from 25 to 100%. This initiative reinforces Plastic Ingenuity’s commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable packaging solutions to the food service market.

By introducing PureFive® resin into coffee lids, Plastic Ingenuity is enabling food service brands to access recycled content solutions that meet demanding performance standards while supporting broader sustainability objectives. Coffee lids represent a high volume, everyday application, making them a critical opportunity to reduce reliance on virgin plastics and advance circular material use.

“Plastic Ingenuity has always focused on helping our customers navigate the evolving demands of sustainable packaging,” said Zach Muscato, Plastic Ingenuity’s Director of Sustainability and Innovation. “Integrating PureFive® resin into our coffee lid platform allows us to deliver a recycled solution that maintains the quality, consistency, and performance our customers expect. This is a meaningful step forward in supporting our partners’ sustainability goals without compromise.”

PureFive® resin is produced through PureCycle’s proprietary dissolution recycling process, which removes color, odor, additives and other plastics from post-consumer polypropylene to create a recycled material with properties comparable to virgin resin. PureFive® resin is GreenCircle® Certified for recycled content and suitable for food-contact with a No Objection Letter from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This opens the door for recycled content in food-contact packaging applications where it has traditionally been challenging to use.

“Plastic Ingenuity is a strong example of how forward-thinking manufacturers are leading the transition to more sustainable packaging,” said Christian Bruey, PureCycle Director of Sustainability and External Affairs. “We are proud to support their efforts by providing a recycled polypropylene solution that helps meet both performance and sustainability requirements in demanding applications like coffee lids.”

The collaboration highlights a growing shift within the food service industry, where brands are seeking scalable, high-quality recycled material solutions in response to increasing consumer expectations and regulatory pressures. By combining Plastic Ingenuity’s thermoforming expertise with PureCycle’s dissolution recycling technology, the partnership demonstrates a practical pathway toward circularity in everyday packaging.

PureCycle Contact

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric DeNatale

edenatale@purecycle.com

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive™ resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. For more information, visit www.purecycle.com.

About Plastic Ingenuity

With eight strategic locations, Plastic Ingenuity has expanded its footprint outside of North America and into Europe. Its experience, global reach, and genuine dedication to customers allow the custom thermoformer to bring clients’ packaging vision to life, scale the product, and create a partnership that lasts beyond the product’s lifecycle. Plastic Ingenuity specializes in food, healthcare and consumer goods packaging and offers a range of services to support customers’ sustainability and circularity goals. For more information, visit plasticingenuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the continued execution of PureCycle’s business plan, the expected results of tests and trials, the expected timing of commercial sales, and planned future updates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PureCycle’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. ​

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of PureCycle’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in each of PureCycle’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and PureCycle’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for various quarterly periods, those discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by PureCycle and the following: PCT's ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth and to continue as a going concern; PCT's ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of PCT’s PureFive™ resin in food grade applications (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations); PCT's ability to comply on an ongoing basis with the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to the PureFive™ resin and PCT’s facilities (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations); expectations and changes regarding PCT’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and PCT’s ability to invest in growth initiatives, which could be impacted by significant changes to tariffs on foreign imports; the ability of PCT’s first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio, the Ironton Facility, to be appropriately certified by Leidos, following certain performance and other tests, and commence full-scale commercial operations in a timely and cost-effective manner, or at all; PCT’s ability to meet, and to continue to meet, the requirements imposed upon it and its subsidiaries by the funding for its operations, including the funding for the Ironton Facility; PCT’s ability to minimize or eliminate the many hazards and operational risks at its manufacturing facilities that can result in potential injury to individuals, disrupt its business (including interruptions or disruptions in operations at its facilities), and subject PCT to liability and increased costs; PCT’s ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of its new polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand, its first commercial-scale European plant located in Antwerp, Belgium, and the multi-line purification facility to be built in Augusta, Georgia in a timely and cost-effective manner; PCT's ability to execute its growth plan to bring an additional one billion pounds of installed polypropylene recycling capability online before 2030, including its ability to meet related construction, regulatory, and financing requirements; PCT’s ability to procure, sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at its planned plastic waste prep facilities; PCT’s ability to maintain exclusivity under The Procter & Gamble Company license; the implementation, market acceptance and success of PCT’s business model and growth strategy; the success or profitability of PCT’s offtake arrangements; the potential impact of economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts (such as tariffs); changes in the prices and availability of materials (such as steel and other materials needed for the construction of future PreP and purification facilities), including those changes caused by inflation, tariffs and supply chain conditions, such as increased transportation costs, and our ability to obtain such materials in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content at a reasonable cost; PCT’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; developments and projections relating to PCT’s competitors and industry; the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PCT is, or may become, a party; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that PCT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts; turnover in employees and increases in employee-related costs; changes in the prices and availability of labor (including labor shortages); any business disruptions due to political or economic instability, pandemics, armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East); the potential impact of climate change on PCT, including physical and transition risks, higher regulatory and compliance costs, reputational risks, and availability of capital on attractive terms; and operational risk.

PCT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.​​

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.