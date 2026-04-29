KULR Secures Initial Defense Drone Battery Orders with Customer Opportunity Exceeding $5 Million for 2026

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced it received initial purchase orders totaling nearly $1.0 million from a U.S. defense technology company and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) specializing in first-person view (“FPV”) drones for military use. Including this initial order, KULR expects total purchase orders from this customer to exceed $5 million, with all related orders expected to be fulfilled and shipped before the end of 2026.

The order is for KULR ONE Air® (K1A) batteries, KULR’s battery platform purpose-built for the rapidly growing UAS market. K1A is designed for UAV and UAM applications and combines lightweight, compact architecture with the safety and reliability standards derived from KULR’s aerospace and defense heritage.

The customer was also involved in Drone Dominance, the Department of War’s $1.1 billion initiative to rapidly equip warfighters with thousands of low-cost, expendable, one-way attack drones, further reflecting KULR’s growing presence in the U.S. defense drone ecosystem.

Earlier this month, Fortune Business Insights projected the global drone defense systems market will grow from $120.5 billion in 2026 to $6.86 trillion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 65.7% over the forecast period.

"This order marks an exciting milestone in KULR's expansion into the US domestic drone and UAV market," said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR. "With our expanding customer pipeline and a global market projected to grow at more than 65% annually through 2034, I believe KULR ONE Air is entering one of the most compelling growth markets in our industry. Our aerospace and defense heritage, combined with U.S.-based manufacturing, positions us to capture a meaningful share of this expansion."

KULR ONE Air was first introduced last year as a family of advanced lithium-ion battery systems engineered specifically for unmanned aerial systems. Built on KULR’s production platform, K1A is designed to deliver high performance, scalable manufacturing, and competitive cost for demanding drone missions.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, hyperscale AI data centers, telecom infrastructure, and mobility applications. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.