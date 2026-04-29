Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements Ignites Multi-Billion-Dollar Opportunity as Global Demand Surges

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Rare earth elements and critical minerals have gone from being overlooked industrial materials to a major global growth story with enormous economic implications. Today, they’re right at the heart of the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and national security. The broader critical minerals market was valued at around $391 billion in 2025 and is expected to climb past $715 billion by 2035, driven by rising demand for electrification and infrastructure. As governments work to secure their own supply chains and reduce dependence on key players like China, investment is ramping up across mining, processing, and recycling. What used to be a straightforward commodities market is quickly turning into a global strategic race and a growing focus for investors while keeping watch on Active Companies that include: North American Niobium (OTCQB: NIOMF) (CSE: NIOB), NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX: APXCF) (CSE: APXC), American Tungsten Corp. (OTCQB: TUNGF) (CSE: TUNG) and MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP).

Looking closer, the rare earth segment—while smaller overall—is growing even faster thanks to its role in high-performance technologies. The market is projected to expand from about $4 billion in 2024 to more than $6.2 billion by 2030, fueled by demand for powerful magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense systems. At the same time, demand for key materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel is expected to surge significantly, with some forecasts pointing to multiple-fold increases by 2040 as clean energy adoption accelerates. With demand rising faster than supply can keep up, the result is a tightening market that’s creating strong pricing power and long-term investment opportunities across the entire supply chain.

What really makes this space stand out is the mix of economic growth and geopolitical pressure. Critical minerals aren’t just about supporting industry anymore—they’re central to energy independence, military strength, and technological leadership. Governments and corporations are pouring billions into new projects, and it’s estimated that hundreds of billions more will be needed to meet future demand. At the same time, supply chain vulnerabilities, export restrictions, and the concentration of processing capacity continue to push these materials into the spotlight. Put simply, rare earths and critical minerals are becoming the “oil” of today’s economy—and the growth story still looks like it’s just getting started.

North American Niobium (CSE: NIOB) (OTCQB: NIOMF) Intersects 211+ Metres of Cumulative Pegmatite with Encouraging Nb-REE Exploration Indicators at Seigneurie; Assays Pending - Includes a continuous 105.45-metre central pegmatite interval; laboratory assays and mineralogical confirmation pending - North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (NIOB or the Company) has drilled a pegmatite intersection that ranks 4th among the widest pegmatite drillhole intersections ever publicly disclosed (see Tables 1 and 2 in the actual press release issued today), at its Seigneurie project in Québec. SGN 2026-007 intersected 211.25 metres of cumulative pegmatite, anchored by a continuous 105.45-metre core interval that displayed elevated radiometric response and qualitative Portable XRF (pXRF) indicators that the Company considers encouraging for potential niobium (Nb) and rare earth element-bearing (REE) minerals. Laboratory assays are currently pending. These early results support continued geological modelling and follow-up work to assess the geometry and continuity of the pegmatite system at depth.

Highlights

Widest single pegmatite intercept reported to date at Seigneurie: continuous 105.45-metre main interval from 63.85 to 169.3 metres within 211.25 metres of cumulative pegmatite in drill hole SGN-2026-007 (see Figure 1 in the actual press release issued today)

Sustained elevated gamma-ray spectrometer response across the main pegmatite is considered by the Company to be an encouraging qualitative exploration indicator for potential REE and Nb mineralization

Light-brown mineral in direct association with magnetite returned elevated niobium, yttrium and phosphorus on portable XRF screening (indicative only; see pXRF disclosure and Figure 3 in the actual press release issued today)

Core alteration and mineralogy appear more pronounced than at surface—smoky-quartz and titanium (Ti)-magnetite content exceeds what was documented in the Channel 2 outcrop, the best surface channel-sample interval at Seigneurie to date. The Company believes that this suggests the hole is testing a more developed part of the pegmatite system

Quartz and magnetite are spatially associated with Nb-REE-bearing phases—a priority observation for laboratory petrography, as confirmation of this association would strengthen the case for a magnetite-hosted Nb-REE target





The next step will be to do petrography and mineralogy on selected intervals, including the main 105.45-metre interval and the light-brown mineral associated with magnetite, to confirm the niobium-yttrium, phosphorus-bearing phase. If laboratory assays and mineralogical studies confirm the presence and distribution of Nb-REE-bearing phases associated with titanium-magnetite, the Company may evaluate whether magnetic separation or other processing methods could be relevant in future studies. No metallurgical testing has been completed. The Company also notes that Seigneurie is approximately 1 kilometre west of the St. Lawrence River, that pegmatite outcrops at surface, and that a Hydro-Québec power line is located near the prospect. These infrastructure observations are preliminary and do not imply economic viability, development potential, permitting certainty or access to power.

SGN-2026-007 DRILL HOLE SUMMARY - The Seigneurie property lies within Québec’s Grenville Province and is a focus of the Company’s 2026 exploration campaign for niobium-rare earth element-bearing pegmatite systems. SGN-2026-007 is part of a north-south drill fence targeting the Seigneurie pegmatite system at depth (see Figure 4 in the actual press release issued today).

SGN-2026-007 Shows Nb-REE Indicators - The intersected pegmatite is a red to pink granitic pegmatite with variable concentrations of smoky quartz and disseminated magnetite.

The continuous central zone, a 105.45-metre pegmatite interval from 63.85 to 169.3 metres, is associated with gamma-ray spectrometer peaks (of up to approximately 1,400 counts per second) that have smoky-quartz-rich intervals and titanium-rich magnetite minerals within the main pegmatite. A light-brown mineral observed in direct association with magnetite returned elevated niobium, yttrium, and phosphorus on portable XRF screening; the combined gamma-ray spectrometer response and pXRF are considered by the Company to be encouraging qualitative indicators for potential niobium and rare earth mineralization. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and assays are pending.

Core logging identified a light-brown mineral assemblage, (shown in Figure 3 in the actual press release issued today), occurring in close spatial association with titanium-rich magnetite grains. The light-brown mineral assemblage returned notable portable XRF peaks in niobium, yttrium, phosphorus, and zirconium.

Host rocks between pegmatite intervals include biotite gneiss, pink gneiss, and amphibolite. True widths have not yet been determined and will be estimated once the geological model is updated with the remaining drill-hole data. Continued… Read this full release inclusive of tables and images for North American Niobium by visiting: https://northamericanniobium.com/news/

Why Critical Minerals Are Becoming a Must-Watch Sector for Global Investors for Companies that may also include:

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), a leading U.S. critical minerals developer, recently announced that the State of Nebraska has enacted legislation designed to give NioCorp greater flexibility in qualifying for approximately $200 million over 10 years in state tax benefits in return for NioCorp investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Nebraska and creating approximately 450 full-time equivalent jobs in the state.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed the legislation into law on April 16 after the Nebraska legislature enacted it on April 10, 2026. The bill included a range of tax incentives for businesses and projects statewide. For NioCorp, the legislation extends the period during which companies like NioCorp must meet Tier 6 Nebraska Advantage Act employment and investment requirements.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX: APXCF) (CSE: APXC), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, USA, recently announced that it has been included in the recently launched the Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF. This new ETF is focused on companies engaged in the exploration, development, mining, separation, refining, and production of rare earth elements outside of China.

Apex has been included alongside a range of established rare earth sector participants, including Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MP Materials Corp., USA Rare Earth Inc., Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., and NioCorp Developments Ltd.

"We are pleased to see Apex included in a rare earths-focused ex-China ETF at a time when Western governments, industry participants, and investors are increasingly focused on securing strategic rare earth supply chains outside of China," said Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals. "We believe this inclusion reflects growing recognition of the potential of our Rift Rare Earth Project in Nebraska, where we have 2 drills actively turning and additional assays pending."

American Tungsten Corp. (OTCQB: TUNGF) (CSE: TUNG) recently announced initial drilling results from the second drill station on the D-Level of the IMA Mine, Lemhi County, Idaho. Significant tungsten-silver intercepts in all drillholes demonstrate continuity of the polymetallic vein system along strike to the northwest and up-dip from areas of historical mining.

"The results from the second drill station on the D-Level further reinforce the continuity and scale of the tungsten-silver vein system at the IMA Mine," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp. "The consistent mineralization widths encountered across all drillholes support our understanding of the vein geometry and its extension up-dip and along strike from historical workings. These results provide continued confidence as we systematically advance drilling to define a modern, mineable resource."

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recently announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

Conference Call Details

Event: MP Materials Q1 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://investors.mpmaterials.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

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