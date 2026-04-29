ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES CAD$0.13 PER SHARE FINAL FY2025 DIVIDEND/ FILES Q1 2026 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) announced today a Final FY2025 dividend and the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Final FY2025 Dividend Declared

The Board has declared a Final FY2025 cash dividend of CAD$0.13 per share on the common shares (approximately US$122 million in the aggregate) (the “Dividend”). The Dividend will be payable on June 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2026.

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FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Eoin O’Driscoll

CEO

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: eoin.odriscoll@alphaminresources.com



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