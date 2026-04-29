Alliance Entertainment Relaunches Movies Unlimited as a Curated Platform for Movie Collectors, Driving Revenue Growth

PLANTATION, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a leading distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop-culture collectibles industry, today announced the strategic repositioning and relaunch of Movies Unlimited as a scalable, collector-led brand platform, with the newly redesigned Movies Unlimited website now live and operational, designed to support higher margins, stronger customer lifetime value, and durable long-term growth.

Strategic Repositioning: From Retailer to Platform

The transformation of Movies Unlimited from a transactional online retailer into a scalable, proprietary brand platform operating under the “UNLIMITED” identity represents a structural evolution. Beginning with movies and expanding into other collector-driven verticals, the platform is structured to drive higher-margin revenue growth, build durable brand equity, and scale efficiently without proportional increases in operating complexity or cost.

Collector-First Growth Model Focused on Value Creation

The repositioning is underpinned by a deliberate shift toward higher-value collector behaviors that historically generate stronger margins and repeat purchasing dynamics. These include preorders, limited and exclusive editions, 4K UHD formats, curated collections, and repeat purchasing through loyalty and discovery-driven engagement. By prioritizing these behaviors, Movies Unlimited is designed to increase average order value, improve repeat purchase rates, and expand gross margins relative to traditional mass-market retail models.

Movies Unlimited creates opportunities for fans to engage more deeply with the studio brands and iconic stories they love. The site presents human-curated, data-informed collections that span the breadth of film—from niche discoveries to mainstream icons—framed by filmmaker legacies and standout catalog titles.

The new Movies Unlimited experience integrates AI-enhanced discovery systems that make collecting more personal and intuitive:

Personalized discovery and recommendation systems aligned with collector preferences

Adaptive merchandising based on browsing behavior and engagement signals

AI-assisted customer support designed to improve service efficiency and responsiveness



Positioned for Expansion and Capital Efficiency

The Movies Unlimited platform provides a repeatable framework for launching proprietary exclusives, IP-focused fan destinations, and additional UNLIMITED-branded verticals within a unified operating model. By leveraging shared merchandising, technology, and fulfillment infrastructure, Alliance can introduce new collector categories with limited incremental fixed investment, strengthening return on invested capital as the ecosystem expands.

“We’re transforming Movies Unlimited from a traditional online retailer into a curated platform built for movie collectors. This is a big win for collectors—more to discover, more to choose from, and the best way to build a collection,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com