Nuwellis Highlights Case Study Featuring Precision Ultrafiltration Therapy in Pediatric Cardiorenal Care at ISHLT 2026 Annual Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, highlights a case study presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital at the 46th Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT), held April 22–25, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. At the event, independent investigators presented poster, “Therapeutic Ultrafiltration to Treat Symptomatic Pediatric Heart Failure,” which explored the use of ultrafiltration in a pediatric patient with chemotherapy-induced dilated cardiomyopathy and recurrent fluid overload. The study was designed to evaluate its feasibility, safety, and clinical impact when diuretics and medical management did not prevent hospital readmissions.

“The case presented on the poster reinforces the growing body of evidence supporting precision ultrafiltration as an important tool in managing fluid overload in complex pediatric cardiorenal patients. We continue to work with practitioners to help adopt the Aquadex SmartFlow® pediatric indication and these types of presentations are supportive of our ongoing work toward establishing a standard of care for these patients,” said Nuwellis’ CEO John Erb. “The use of Aquadex in the case study not only indicates safe and effective fluid management, but also improving clinical status pre operative and improving outcomes post cardiac transplant. The scientific dialogue on the importance and impact of fluid management in the pediatric setting was an important topic discussed at ISHLT.”

Nuwellis’ Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy is designed to provide controlled, precise fluid removal for patients with fluid overload when diuretics are insufficient, supporting improved clinical management in heart failure and related conditions. It is indicated for continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

ISHLT is a leading global forum that brings together clinicians and researchers focused on advanced heart and lung disease, transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, highlighting cutting-edge science and innovation in the field. Poster presentations at ISHLT provide an important opportunity for clinicians and researchers to share emerging data and engage in scientific exchange with the global transplant and heart failure community.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

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