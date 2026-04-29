Methode Electronics Appoints Industry Veteran Arnie Jensen to the Executive Leadership Team Overseeing Global Operations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) today announced that manufacturing industry veteran Arnie Jensen has joined the executive leadership team as Vice President of Global Operations. In this role, he will leverage his extensive manufacturing, operations and business leadership experience to help enhance Methode’s global operations execution and excellence as it continues its transformation into a leading global supplier of innovative electronics solutions to customers across industries.

“We’re excited to have a proven difference-maker such as Arnie join our leadership team and drive our operational excellence around the globe,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and CEO, Methode Electronics. “We have made tremendous strides in operations the last two years and under Arnie’s leadership, we expect even greater improvement in manufacturing capability, quality and delivery that will drive results that delight our customers, team members and shareholders around the world.”

As part of its ongoing analysis of business functions and processes globally, Methode management determined it is the right time to create a more integrated global structure for the critical Operations function to better capture growth and meet the needs of customers.

Jensen brings more than 25 years of experience driving transformation, growth, and profitability across APAC, Europe, and North America. He has a proven record of P&L leadership, post-merger integration and joint venture expertise, as well as turnaround execution in complex multinational environments. He is a trusted executive partner with deep expertise in global operating systems, footprint optimization, and cross-cultural leadership.

Jensen joins Methode from Race Winning Brands where he was President of Automotive. Prior to that, Arnie had extensive global experience in manufacturing as Vice President Operations for American Axle, based in China; and roles of increasing responsibility at Mitech Automotive, Jebsen Automotive, ASIMCO Technologies and Federal-Mogul.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

Investor Contact:

ir@methode.com

