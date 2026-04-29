TOMI Environmental Solutions Targets $70 Billion U.S. Drone and Defense Budget with Autonomous SteraMist iHP Decontamination

FREDERICK, Md., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced a major strategic pivot toward autonomous systems. Capitalizing on the rapid shift toward unmanned platforms, TOMI is integrating its proprietary SteraMist iHP technology across the global transportation and defense sector, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commercial aviation, maritime fleets, and high-speed rail.

The initiative aligns with unprecedented shifts in U.S. defense priorities. For the 2027 fiscal year, the proposed U.S. military budget allocates over $74 billion to drones and counter-drone systems, part of a $1.5 trillion total funding package. This historic investment marks the largest commitment to drone warfare in U.S. history, signaling a permanent move toward manned-unmanned teaming in combat and logistics.

TOMI is positioning itself as the primary biosafety provider for this technological evolution. By partnering with a U.S.-based lithium-ion battery provider, TOMI is developing a specialized autonomous product line designed to neutralize biological and chemical threats in environments where human presence is high-risk or impossible. This expansion builds upon TOMI's foundational history of decontaminating unmanned aircraft, now scaling to meet the critical need for automated, verifiable biosafety across every major transit vector.

Beyond aerospace, these automated systems are being designed for naval fleets, cruise ships, and shipping containers to ensure decontaminated international trade. On the ground, TOMI is developing rapid-deployment solutions for high-speed rail, autonomous trucking fleets, and public transit hubs, alongside specialized drone-mounted iHP systems for the rapid neutralization of high-risk outdoor or large-scale indoor environments.

“Our expansion into autonomous technology represents a pivotal shift in how we approach high-stakes decontamination across the entire transport spectrum,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “Whether it is a naval vessel, a commercial airliner, or a lunar habitat, this advancement ensures that even the most complex environments can be neutralized rapidly and precisely. This allows our partners in the military and public health sectors to focus on their mission while our technology handles the risk.”

By investing capital into verifiable, automated biosafety, TOMI is addressing a critical gap in the modern defense and infrastructure landscape. As global sectors prioritize the reduction of human exposure to hazardous agents, TOMI’s scalable, instant-deployment solutions ensure the Company remains at the forefront of the world’s most complex biological and chemical challenges.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the autonomous vehicle disinfection market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com