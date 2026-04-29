Airship AI Appoints Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner David Aguilar as First Advisory Board Member

REDMOND, Wash., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, today announced the appointment of David V. Aguilar as the Company’s first Advisory Board member.

Mr. Aguilar brings more than three decades of leadership experience across homeland security, border protection, and federal law enforcement. He retired from government service in 2013 after 35 years with the federal government, including service as Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”), Deputy Commissioner of CBP, and National Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. In those roles, he served as one of the most senior career officers in the nation’s largest federal law enforcement organization.

As Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mr. Aguilar led a workforce of approximately 60,000 personnel, including 43,000 uniformed law enforcement officers, and oversaw a budget of nearly $12 billion. He was responsible for the management of more than 320 ports of entry, the security of the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada, and the largest civilian law enforcement air force in the world.

Prior to serving as Acting Commissioner, Mr. Aguilar held the role of Deputy Commissioner of CBP and previously served as National Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, where he oversaw the largest expansion in the agency’s history, doubling the Border Patrol to more than 21,000 agents. Following his government career, he founded DVA Group, LLC, an advisory and consulting firm focused on the homeland security market and served as Founding Principal of Global Security and Innovative Strategies, advising clients on border security, trade, supply chain security, and strategic risk management.

“David’s unmatched experience at the highest levels of U.S. border security and homeland defense makes him an extraordinary addition to Airship AI as our first Advisory Board member,” said Paul Allen President of Airship AI. “His insight into mission requirements, operational leadership, and the evolving needs of homeland security customers will be incredibly valuable as we continue to expand our presence in this market.”

Mr. Aguilar added, “Airship AI has built a compelling Enterprise Intelligence Video Software as a Service (EIVSaaS) platform that addresses the growing demand for secure, intelligent, and operationally relevant software and hardware solutions across homeland security and the public sector. Airship’s differentiation lies in delivering real-time capabilities, including edge processing, sensor fusion, and actionable intelligence, capabilities that transform existing systems into an integrated decision advantage for end users. I am honored to join the Company as its first Advisory Board member and look forward to supporting its continued growth and innovation.”

Mr. Aguilar’s leadership and service have been recognized with numerous honors, including the Presidential Rank Award, the President’s Meritorious Excellence Award, the Department of Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal, and multiple lifetime achievement awards. He also serves, or has served, in advisory and board roles with organizations including COLT-CZ US Holdings, Homeland Security Dialogue Forum, SAP NS2, the U.S. Border Patrol Foundation, and the University of Houston Border and Trade Institute.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI (NASDAQ: AISP) is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

AISP@mzgroup.us