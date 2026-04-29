Hudson IX brings new 1 MW data hall online at 60 Hudson carrier hotel with plans to push total capacity beyond 10 MW

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX), 60 Hudson Street’s leading data center provider, today announced a new 1 MW data hall, now ready for service and available for high-density colocation deployments. The company also plans to bring a second 1 MW data hall online in the second quarter of 2026, with a roadmap that will push total capacity at the carrier hotel beyond 10 MW.

This latest development comes at a critical time for the New York City market, where available data center space and power remain constrained. Hudson IX’s expansion introduces new capacity within one of the most highly interconnected carrier hotels in the United States, providing customers with rare access to both scalable power and dense network ecosystems.

60 Hudson Street continues to serve as a central hub for colocation and connectivity , with more than 300 carriers and service providers present. Hudson IX is uniquely positioned within the building as one of the only operators currently bringing new capacity and surplus power to market, enabling customers to deploy infrastructure in close proximity to critical networks, partners, and end users.

“This expansion is the result of our remarkable team and its commitment to delivering a large, world-class, high-performance data center platform, with scalable solutions ranging from single cabinets to bespoke cages, supporting a wide spectrum of rack densities, all within one of New York City’s most highly connected buildings,” said Atul Roy of Hudson InterXchange. “We are grateful to our customers for entrusting us with their infrastructure, and we look forward to expanding our facility to support their growing needs.”

The new data hall is designed to support a broad range of customer requirements, including network providers, content delivery networks, cloud platforms, enterprises, and financial services organizations. The facility can accommodate both standard and high-density deployments, including AI inference and other compute-intensive workloads.

With additional capacity planned and a long-term roadmap exceeding 10 MW, Hudson IX is reinforcing its role as a key infrastructure partner for organizations seeking reliable, scalable colocation and interconnection solutions in the New York metro area and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.hudsonix.com .

About Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX)

Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX) offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable offerings that maximize operational and capital expenditure.



With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the Hudson IX team leverages their knowledge and expertise to provide cost-effective and efficient solutions while delivering an exceptional client experience. Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility is located at one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, and provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. This high-density facility offers dual contingencies while ensuring maximum value in energy efficiency by using direct primary utility feeds that provide up to 15 MW of power.



To learn more about our available space and our interconnected platform, visit www.hudsonix.com.