Crazy Mountain Announces $15 Million Investment Led by CAVU Consumer Partners

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Mountain, a new non-alcoholic beer brand co-founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, today announced a $15 million Series Seed financing led by CAVU Consumer Partners, with participation from Coatue and Discovery Land Company, which together incubated the business alongside the founding team.

The Company is led by CEO Steve Fechheimer, most recently CEO of New Belgium. Crazy Mountain launched with two SKUs—Original and Lime—crafted for core beer drinkers seeking moderation without compromising on taste or experience.

"Non-alcoholic beer is one of the most compelling growth categories in beverage, and it's still early," said Ben Schwerin, General Partner at Coatue and a Company Board Director. "The founding team has done it before, and we believe they're the right group to build the defining mainstream brand in this space."

"At CAVU, we look for opportunities where cultural shifts intersect with strong founding vision and category potential. Moderation is not a fad– it’s a durable change in behavior," said Brett Thomas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CAVU, who will also join the Board. “The brands that will win are those built around authentic founding vision and genuine product conviction. Crazy Mountain is just that.”

“We've spent years understanding what makes a brand resonate at scale. We believe the category is ready for something built around real beer culture, and that's exactly what we've set out to create," said Mike Meldman, Co-Founder and Founder and Chairman at Discovery Land Company.

"We’re building Crazy Mountain for the way we live today. Keeping the ritual of drinking a cold one, just without the alcohol," said Rande Gerber, Co-Founder.

Crazy Mountain is available now at crazymountain.com and rolling out at retailers across the U.S. throughout 2026.

About Coatue

Coatue is a global technology investment platform with more than $70 billion in assets under management. Coatue’s integrated team of investors, technologists, and data scientists invests across public and private markets through a range of strategies. The firm is known for its long-standing, research-driven approach to backing companies shaping the future of technology. Further information is available at www.coatue.com. Follow Coatue Management on LinkedIn and @Coatuemgmt on X.

About CAVU Consumer Partners

CAVU Consumer Partners invests in high-growth, iconic consumer brands with a mission to democratize healthy living for all humans and their families. CAVU was founded in 2015 by brand builder and ABC Shark Tank guest judge Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term that is used to describe the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building, operational and financial expertise, CAVU strives to create the best possible conditions for their partners, enabling talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. CAVU has backed leading consumer brands including Poppi, Bai, ONE Brands, Vital Proteins, Once Upon a Farm, Waterloo, Whoop, The Farmer’s Dog, Thrive Market, Good Culture, and many others. For more information, please visit https://www.cavuconsumer.com/ .

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