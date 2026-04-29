CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. OF 20 MAY 2026

Press release

Montrouge, 29 April 2026



ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. OF 20 MAY 2026

Publication of the Notice of Meeting – Opening of the vote –

Procedures for making the preparatory documents available

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs its shareholders that its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at 10.00 am at the Palais des Congrès et des Expositions in Saint-Brieuc Bay, rue Pierre de Coubertin 22 000 Saint-Brieuc, France.

A Notice of Meeting, including in particular the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the French bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) No. 34 of 20 March 2026.

All of the matters relating to this General Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force.

In particular:

The information and documents referred to specifically in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), as well as the Notice of Meeting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, are available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at:





https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting

By means of the Notice of Meeting, all shareholders may familiarise themselves with the documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) at the Company registered office or in accordance with French Decree No.°2026-94 of 13 February 2026, on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting

Online voting will be open from 12.00 pm (midday, Paris time) on 29 April 2026 until 3.00 pm (Paris time) on 19 May 2026. The paper forms must be received by Uptevia no later than 17 May 2026.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live online via the section relating to the General Meeting:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts

Alexandre Barat: +33 1 57 72 45 73 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier Tassain: +33 1 43 23 25 41 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

All our press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en

Customer Relations contacts – individual shareholders

Freephone: 0 800 000 777

credit-agricole-sa@relations-actionnaires.com

Customer Relations contacts – registered shareholders

From France: 08 00 00 75 41 From abroad: +33 1 49 37 82 37

https://www.credit-agricole-sa.uptevia.com/investor/#/contact-us/form-call

Customer Relations contacts – institutional investors

+33 1 43 23 04 31

investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr

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