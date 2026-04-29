SUNation Energy Ranks No. 1 Solar Installer In PSEG Long Island Territory, With 29% Growth In 2025 Installed Capacity

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the “Company”), a leading provider of solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers, today announced that it ranked first among solar contractors in total installed capacity within PSEG Long Island’s service territory during 2025.

Based on the latest publicly available utility interconnection data, SUNation installed 9,379 kilowatts AC (9.3 MW) in the territory during the year, while increasing its aggregate installed capacity on Long Island by approximately 29% year over year.

“This milestone is a clear operating proof point of SUNation’s growth in our core market,” said Scott Maskin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SUNation Energy. “Finishing 2025 as the top installer in PSEG Long Island reflects durable customer demand, strong local execution, and the scalability of the platform, as well as our ability of our platform to convert market opportunity into growth across both residential and commercial channels.”

SUNation’s position in PSEG Long Island reflects more than installation volume; it reflects the strength of a regional platform built to serve customers across multiple energy and service needs.

“Our deep familiarity with the Long Island market give us an execution advantage at every stage of the customer lifecycle,” said John Mucci, General Manager of SUNation’s New York Operations. “That helps us install more projects efficiently, maintain a strong customer experience, and create additional opportunities across residential, commercial, and service, all of which support sustainable growth in our core market.”

In addition, utility interconnection data shows that SUNation has increased its aggregate installed capacity on Long Island approximately 29% year over year in 2025, underscoring the Company’s expanding presence in its core market and reinforcing management’s view that local scale, execution, and diversification continue to support growth across the platform.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York and Hawaii, and the company operates in two (2) states.

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 350-9340

smaskin@sunation.com



SUNation Energy Investor Relations

IR@sunation.com



