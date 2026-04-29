Brinker Introduces a Novel Approach to Deepfake Detection

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Malicious intent-based deepfake detection shifts the focus from purely technical analysis to real-world risk and impact.

Brinker, recently named “Narrative Intelligence Solution of the Year 2026” by The Cyber Review, today announced the official launch of its malicious intent-based deepfake detection capability, introducing a fundamentally new approach to combating AI-driven disinformation.

A report from the European law enforcement agency Europol suggests that by the end of 2026, up to 90% of online content could be manipulated. When almost everything is fake, the value of forensic deepfake detection becomes increasingly redundant.

Brinker’s new capability is built around a core metric, Malicious Intent Probability, designed to determine whether manipulated content is being used to harm a community, brand, or organization.

Unlike conventional tools that rely solely on digital image forensics, Brinker’s system evaluates content across key dimensions, including sentiment, alignment with risk scenarios, coherence, context, and corroboration of claims by reliable sources.

This analysis is integrated into Brinker’s broader platform, which maps narratives across platforms, languages, and time, enabling organizations to understand the full scope of coordinated influence campaigns.





"Brinker consistently outperformed comparable solutions in identifying fake and manipulated content," said Shinji Sudo, Head of Global DI Business Division at Sun-denshi Corporation. "The intent analysis feature is particularly forward-looking, allowing us to stay prepared for future use cases while focusing our resources on what truly matters in an online environment that is increasingly characterized by noise."

The malicious intent-based deepfake detection feature is now available as part of Brinker’s platform, supporting enterprises, defense organizations, and government agencies in proactively identifying and mitigating AI-driven disinformation threats.

"Brinker is committed to becoming the most innovative intelligence platform in the world," said Daniel Ravner, CEO of Brinker. "We do not build in a sandbox. We develop our capabilities alongside design partners and clients in real-world scenarios. By championing advancements in agentic OSINT, we enable organizations not only to identify disinformation, but also to act against it."

About Brinker

Brinker is an award-winning disinformation threat mitigation platform built to combat malicious narratives and influence campaigns using proprietary narrative intelligence technology. The SaaS platform draws on a broad spectrum of online sources to deliver AI-powered narrative discovery, context analysis, and agentic OSINT investigations. A suite of mitigation tools is available at the press of a button, including pre-legal actions, content removal, and counter-narratives. Brinker is trusted by governmental agencies, major enterprises, and NGOs globally.

Contact

Daniel Ravner

Brinker

daniel@brinker.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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