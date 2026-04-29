Century Aluminum Sets Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report first quarter 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.
The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.
Contact:
Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com