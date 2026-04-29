Hashdex AG: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Full-year closing 2025

Zurich, April 29, 2026 – Hashdex AG, a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced it has published its financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. Hashdex is the issuer of exchange traded products (“ETPs”) listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and other trading venues.



The financial statements are available at: https://hashdex.com/en-EU/document-center



About Hashdex



Hashdex is a global crypto asset manager specializing in regulated, index-based investment solutions that provide diversified exposure to digital assets. With teams across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and managing more than $1 billion in assets (as of April 15, 2026), the firm partners with leading institutions to deliver transparent, institutional-grade access to the crypto ecosystem through familiar investment structures.

Founded in 2018, Hashdex has been at the forefront of advancing regulated crypto investing through innovative exchange-traded products designed to simplify digital asset allocation for professional and institutional investors. On February 14, 2025, the firm launched the Hashdex Nasdaq CME CryptoTM Index ETF (ticker: NCIQ), offering U.S. investors diversified exposure to major crypto assets, including bitcoin and ether, through a single regulated exchange-traded vehicle that provides market-cap-weighted exposure to publicly traded crypto assets. The fund is benchmarked to the Nasdaq CME Crypto™ Index.