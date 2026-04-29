Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares

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TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the overnight offering of 1,314,383 Preferred Shares and 1,140,800 Class A Shares of the Company (the “Offering”). The Offering raised total gross proceeds of $31,606,181.

The Preferred Shares and Class A Shares issued in the Offering will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of NPS.PR.A and NPS, respectively.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.55 per Preferred Share and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $15.55 per Class A Share. The Offering was made through a syndicate of agents led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to invest, on an approximately equally-weighted basis, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian Dividend Growth Companies (as defined below), selected by the portfolio manager, that at the time of investment and immediately following each periodic reconstitution and rebalancing: (i) are listed on a Canadian exchange; (ii) pay a dividend; (iii) generally have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion; (iv) have options in respect of its equity securities that, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, are sufficiently liquid to permit the portfolio manager to write options in respect of such securities; and (v) have a history of dividend growth or, in the portfolio manager’s view have high potential for future dividend growth (“Canadian Dividend Growth Companies”).

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP is the Manager, Portfolio Manager and Promoter of the Company and provides all administrative services required by the Company. Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at 416.362.7172, or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

The Offering was made by a prospectus supplement dated April 22, 2026, to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated May 6, 2024 (collectively, the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares being offered. Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. Investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of investment funds on the TSX or another alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.