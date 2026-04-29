Concurrent Technologies Corporation Secures $18 Million AFRL Contract to Advance Energy Storage Solutions for Air Force Missions

CTC to Design, Implement, and Demonstrate Advanced Energy Storage System to Strengthen Mission Resiliency

 | Source: Concurrent Technologies Corporation Concurrent Technologies Corporation

Johnstown, PA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is proud to announce its recent contract award from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Energy Office under the Operational Energy and Installation Resilience Program. The competitively bid contract, valued at $18 million with options up to $25 million, will span a five-year period of performance.

Under this contract, CTC will design, implement, and demonstrate a large-capacity energy storage system tailored to meet mission needs. Once the system is successfully tested, it will enable the transition of this large-capacity energy storage to the Department of the Air Force (DAF) for operational use. CTC will provide detailed documentation and any policy recommendation to enable the demonstrated technology for adoption throughout the DAF.

“This award is a testament to CTC’s expertise and exceptional past performance in electrical infrastructure and power resiliency demonstrations across multiple DAF locations,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are honored to continue our long-standing partnership with AFRL, which spans over 20 years, and to contribute to the advancement of energy storage solutions that enhance mission readiness and resiliency.”

A CTC team of 12-15 employees, primarily based in Johnstown, PA, will leverage their expertise in electrical engineering, controls engineering, CAD design, project management, and procurement to execute this project. The work will also involve collaboration with multiple subcontractors to ensure successful delivery.

“This project is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how advanced energy storage systems can provide reliable power in even the most challenging environments,” said Kevin Merichko, CTC Project Manager. “Our team is committed to delivering a solution that not only meets the Air Force’s immediate needs but also serves as a model for future energy resiliency efforts across the Department of the Air Force.”

The significance of this award lies in its potential to reduce power generation assets required to supply missions with resilient power in both extreme and common environments. By integrating energy storage in climatically challenged settings, CTC is laying the foundation for future advancements in power resiliency for the warfighter.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that support warfighter needs and their mission to protect national security.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

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                                CTC
                            
                            
                                Air Force Research Laboratory
                            
                            
                                AFRL
                            
                            
                                energy storage
                            
                            
                                mission resiliency
                            
                            
                                operational energy
                            

                



        


    

        
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