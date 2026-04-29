Miggo Security Launches Miggo Pulse: The First End-to-End Defense Against AI-Accelerated Exploitation

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miggo Security , the leading Application Detection and Response and AI Runtime Defense platform, today announced the launch of Miggo Pulse. Its end-to-end capabilities provide security teams with a vulnerability feed, predictive exploit intelligence, and mitigation measures, all in a single workflow, to close the patch gap before attackers can exploit it.



Miggo Pulse replaces traditional vulnerability advisory and enables teams to identify disclosed and undisclosed vulnerabilities. It then breaks them down into their underlying exploit primitives, attack chains, and conditions, and tracks evolving exploitation techniques to anticipate how attacks and payloads will mutate in practice. Miggo Pulse provides instant protection before exploitation occurs and applies patches.

The cascading effects of AI acceleration are already visible: NIST has stopped enriching most CVEs after a 263% surge in submissions, HackerOne paused its Internet Bug Bounty program, and CISA's KEV catalog covers just 12% of vulnerabilities actually exploited in the wild. Amid the release of frontier AI models like Mythos, security leaders across Fortune 500 organizations report receiving "stop everything" directives from their boards, demanding to know whether their applications are protected against AI-accelerated attacks.

Until now, security teams have been forced to stitch together vulnerability feeds, manual triage, environment correlation, and separate mitigation tools, losing critical hours at every handoff. Miggo Pulse eliminates those gaps.

"The gap between vulnerability disclosure and exploit weaponization has collapsed. The only question left is whether your defense moves faster than their offense," said Daniel Shechter, CEO and Co-Founder of Miggo Security. "Miggo Pulse is the first product that takes security teams from 'a new threat exists' to 'we're protected' in a single workflow, in minutes, not weeks."

Miggo Pulse provides:

Predictive exploit intelligence: Pulse continuously tracks new CVEs, exploit releases, KEV updates, and active exploitation signals across the application ecosystem. Every vulnerability is enriched with Miggo's proprietary research: root cause analysis, vulnerable function mapping, exploit intelligence, predicted attack mutations, and identification of emerging threats before they're broadly known. This intelligence comes from Miggo's Predictive Vulnerability Database (PVD), a curated repository built by the same AI research pipeline that recently discovered critical RCE vulnerabilities in Grafana and LangChain .



Pulse continuously tracks new CVEs, exploit releases, KEV updates, and active exploitation signals across the application ecosystem. Every vulnerability is enriched with Miggo's proprietary research: root cause analysis, vulnerable function mapping, exploit intelligence, predicted attack mutations, and identification of emerging threats before they're broadly known. This intelligence comes from Miggo's Predictive Vulnerability Database (PVD), a curated repository built by the same AI research pipeline that recently discovered critical RCE vulnerabilities in Grafana and . Runtime exploitability proof: With Miggo's DeepTracing™ sensors deployed, Pulse automatically validates every vulnerability against your actual production environment. For each threat, you get definitive answers: is the vulnerable component running, is the code path reachable from the internet, which specific services are affected by cluster, namespace, and deployment. No manual correlation. No spreadsheets mapping CVEs to SBOMs. Proof, not guesswork.



With Miggo's DeepTracing™ sensors deployed, Pulse automatically validates every vulnerability against your actual production environment. For each threat, you get definitive answers: is the vulnerable component running, is the code path reachable from the internet, which specific services are affected by cluster, namespace, and deployment. No manual correlation. No spreadsheets mapping CVEs to SBOMs. Proof, not guesswork. Instant protection through WAF Copilot and ADR: When a vulnerability is confirmed as exploitable, Miggo uses Pulse’s granular threat intelligence to generate, test, and deploy targeted protections, combining customized WAF rules at the perimeter with ADR-based runtime blocking inside the application. Miggo WAF Copilot generates a production-ready WAF rule tailored to the specific vulnerability and environment, with one-click deployment. For threats inside the perimeter, Miggo ADR provides runtime detection and blocking through its eBPF sensor. Before there’s a patch, there’s already protection.





With Miggo Pulse, security teams can quickly and easily:

Respond to actively exploited threats : filter for new Critical/High CVEs with known exploits, get Miggo's deep analysis, and instantly understand exposure in their environments.



: filter for new Critical/High CVEs with known exploits, get Miggo's deep analysis, and instantly understand exposure in their environments. Preempt evolving threats : generate customized WAF rules directly from the Pulse feed for newly published vulnerabilities before they are exploited.



: generate customized WAF rules directly from the Pulse feed for newly published vulnerabilities before they are exploited. Prioritize real risk : with sensors deployed, filter for high-severity CVEs that actually impact your running applications and focus remediation where it matters.



: with sensors deployed, filter for high-severity CVEs that actually impact your running applications and focus remediation where it matters. Close the patch gap: deploy virtual patches in minutes for vulnerabilities where patching takes weeks or a patch doesn't exist yet.





Learn more at http://miggo.io/book-a-miggo-pulse-demo

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security delivers AI Runtime Defense through its application detection and response (ADR) solution, empowering enterprises to identify, mitigate and respond to application threats. Miggo enables organizations to secure traditional, cloud-native and AI-driven applications at scale, reducing exposure windows by up to 99% and cutting operational overhead by 30% or more. Miggo Security has been awarded Gartner Cool Vendor 2025 for AI Security and Frost & Sullivan’s Product Innovation Award 2025, among others.

Media Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

srijos@montner.com

Montner Tech PR

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