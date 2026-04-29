SpyCloud Now Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci and Advanced Identity Cloud to Operationalize Exposure Intelligence and Accelerate Automated Remediation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud , the leader in identity threat protection, today announced new integrations with Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world’s largest enterprises, spanning two complementary platforms: PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service, and PingOne Advanced Identity Cloud (AIC), the identity cloud built for the enterprise. Together, these integrations will enable SpyCloud to quickly deliver exposure intelligence at the point of authentication – automatically detecting and remediating compromised credentials across workforce and consumer identity journeys at scale.

SpyCloud joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci and AIC through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems. The AIC integration provides patented data isolation technology to enable control, granular data residency to simplify compliance, and dedicated services that ensure maximum performance.

SpyCloud provides unique identity protection solutions for workforce and consumer identities, addressing their distinct risks and needs.

Workforce Threat Protection – integrated into DaVinci flows for employees.

– integrated into DaVinci flows for employees. Consumer Threat Protection – designed for consumers within AIC journeys.

SPYCLOUD WORKFORCE THREAT PROTECTION + PINGONE DAVINCI

When an employee logs in, resets a password, or gets onboarded, the SpyCloud Workforce Threat Protection connector checks their credentials against SpyCloud's database of recaptured breach records, infostealer malware logs, combolists, and successful phishes, with 90%+ of passwords cracked to plaintext for accurate matching. If there's a match, the DaVinci flow responds immediately: block access, force a reset, or escalate to MFA. It drops in as a drag-and-drop connector — no custom development required.

SPYCLOUD CONSUMER THREAT PROTECTION + ADVANCED IDENTITY CLOUD

When a consumer logs in or creates an account, the SpyCloud Auth Node checks their credentials against SpyCloud's database – in real time, inside the PingOne Advanced Identity Cloud journey. If there's a match, the journey automatically responds: step up to MFA, force a password reset, or block access entirely. The level of response scales to the level of risk.

"SpyCloud has spent years building the most comprehensive database of recaptured darknet data in the industry,” said Damon Fleury, Chief Product Officer, SpyCloud. “Partnering with Ping Identity means that intelligence is actionable at the exact moment of authentication – for both workforce and consumer identities. That's a meaningful shift from reactive breach response to proactive, continuous identity protection."

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our partner ecosystem to deliver better, more seamless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, SVP of Product Management at Ping Identity. “Integrating SpyCloud’s specialized intelligence into Ping’s orchestration engine and Run-Time Identity platform allows organizations to automatically neutralize identity threats within dynamic user journeys, strengthening security without adding friction to the user experience.”

For more information on SpyCloud’s work with Ping Identity, visit SpyCloud’s Integrations Catalog or the Ping Identity Marketplace .

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, detect insider threats, safeguard employee and consumer identities, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud's data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, visit spycloud.com .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we help organizations secure and manage digital identities across customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities. Whether securing millions of users, fighting fraud, simplifying third-party access, or enabling passwordless experiences, establishing trust in every digital moment shouldn’t slow you down. Our enterprise identity platform is designed for scale, flexibility, and integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With our Runtime Identity capabilities, Ping enables organizations to adopt AI and automation by continuously verifying identity, context, and intent at every interaction, helping secure and govern AI agents in real time. Learn more at pingidentity.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Katie Hanusik

REQ on behalf of SpyCloud

spycloud@req.co

Ping Identity Media Relations