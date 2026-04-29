Natural Health Trends Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

– Hong Kong and China orders stable for the last four quarters despite the difficult economic environment – Restructuring program generated approximately $300,000 of operating and other margin-related cost savings during the quarter – Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $9.2 million decreased 6% compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and declined 14% compared to $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Operating loss was $474,000 compared to $635,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $345,000 in the first quarter of 2025.





Net loss was $154,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $588,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and net income of $122,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.





The number of Active Members1 was 26,400 at March 31, 2026 compared to 26,650 at December 31, 2025 and 30,180 at March 31, 2025.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

“Our business was impacted when trade war rhetoric intensified about a year ago, but we have since stabilized our top line. The operating environment remains challenging amid subdued consumer spending in China. The restructuring program we announced and implemented late last year has lowered our costs, streamlined our organization, and positioned us to capitalize on growth opportunities. At the same time, we remain focused on launching new products and deploying technology tools to support our members and customers and improve our business efficiency and insights,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, "We are also looking ahead with great anticipation to our 25th anniversary in Hong Kong later this year, supported by a full calendar of events and brand initiatives leading up to and throughout the celebration as we mark this important milestone in our Company’s history.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $797,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to net cash provided by operations of $484,000 in the first quarter of 2025.





Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $21.2 million at March 31, 2026, down from $28.9 million at December 31, 2025 due to the repurchase of shares of common stock and dividends paid during the first three months of 2026.





On April 27, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 12, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results today, Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-800-330-6730 Participant ID: 402403

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.naturalhealthtrendscorp.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the anticipated effect of restructuring activities, including expected operational efficiencies and cost savings resulting therefrom, statements regarding technology investments, future growth and profitability, and statements relating to future dividends, the declaration and payment of which will be at the sole discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,221 $ 6,813 Marketable securities 12,010 22,060 Inventories 1,971 2,047 Other current assets 3,334 3,274 Total current assets 26,536 34,194 Property and equipment, net 258 153 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,892 1,869 Deferred tax asset 288 289 Other assets 1,976 1,923 Total assets $ 31,950 $ 38,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,306 $ 555 Accrued commissions 1,670 1,958 Other accrued expenses 1,234 1,438 Deferred revenue 5,001 5,574 Amounts held in eWallets 2,739 2,838 Operating lease liabilities 958 869 Other current liabilities 335 456 Total current liabilities 13,243 13,688 Deferred tax liability 179 180 Operating lease liabilities 2,064 1,131 Total liabilities 15,486 14,999 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 85,033 85,033 Accumulated deficit (37,448) (36,436) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (775) (784) Treasury stock, at cost (30,359) (24,397) Total stockholders’ equity 16,464 23,429 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,950 $ 38,428





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net sales $ 9,206 $ 10,737 Cost of sales 2,303 2,832 Gross profit 6,903 7,905 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 3,853 4,488 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,524 3,762 Total operating expenses 7,377 8,250 Loss from operations (474) (345) Other income, net 295 465 Income (loss) before income taxes (179) 120 Income tax benefit (25) (2) Net income (loss) $ (154) $ 122 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.02) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,143 11,486 Diluted 10,143 11,491





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (154) $ 122 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11 30 Net accretion of marketable securities (29) (113) Share-based compensation — 34 Noncash lease expense 286 275 Deferred income taxes — (2) Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 43 465 Other current assets (57) 182 Other assets (58) (154) Accounts payable 719 73 Accrued commissions (268) (214) Other accrued expenses (263) (259) Deferred revenue (534) 501 Amounts held in eWallets (80) 12 Operating lease liabilities (294) (281) Other current liabilities (119) (187) Net cash used in operating activities (797) 484 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (115) (16) Purchases of marketable securities (1,097) (17,378) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 11,156 27,365 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,944 9,971 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of common stock (5,870) — Dividends paid (858) (2,303) Net cash used in financing activities (6,728) (2,303) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11) 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,408 8,155 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 6,820 13,567 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 9,228 $ 21,722 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 1,339 $ 79 Direct costs incurred to repurchase common stock $ 92 $ —

CONTACT:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com