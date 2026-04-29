EnsembleIQ’s Pharmacy Practice + Business Editor, Vicki Wood, Honoured with B2B Leadership Award from the National Media Awards Foundation

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces Pharmacy Practice + Business Editor, Vicki Wood, has been honoured with the B2B Leadership Award from the National Media Awards Foundation. The award recognizes outstanding career achievement in B2B media and is the highest individual honour from the National Magazine Awards: B2B.

Wood has been at the helm of Pharmacy Practice + Business, the one-stop pharmacy magazine for Canadian pharmacists and pharmacy owners for over three decades covering the Canadian pharmacy profession. She began her career as an editorial assistant for a trade directory at Maclean Hunter, eventually moving into production and then writing for various B2B journals before becoming a journalist with Pharmacist News and editor at Drugstore Canada.

Known for her talent-first leadership philosophy, Wood has cultivated journalists, bloggers and contributors over the course of her career, giving emerging voices a platform while maintaining the highest editorial standards. She has also earned numerous industry honours.

“We were impressed by the ringing endorsements from Vicki’s colleagues detailing her ability to nurture and develop writers, contributors and team members by creating a space for them to grow without micromanagement. Vicki’s strength as a leader was also demonstrated through a number of mergers and significant transitions in ownership, brands and the changing media landscape,” stated NMA B2B Jury.

Donna Kerry, SVP, Healthcare Canada, EnsembleIQ said, “Vicki’s recognition of the B2B Leadership Award is a testament to the impact she has had on Pharmacy Practice + Business and the Canadian healthcare media landscape. Her ability to lead with clarity, champion emerging talent and evolve the brand has set a standard for excellence. This honor reflects a notable career dedicated to informing, supporting and inspiring pharmacy professionals.”

Shortlisted for 11 Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B

Canadian Grocer , Profession Santé , Pharmacy Practice + Business and The Medical Post have been shortlisted for 11 National Magazine Awards: B2B.

Canadian Grocer, the most influential brand among key decision-makers in the Canadian grocery industry, is a finalist in three categories.

Best Editorial, Column, or Regularly Featured Department / Meilleur éditorial, chronique, ou rubrique régulière: People

Best Series of Articles / Meilleure série d’articles: Generation Next Thinking

Best Special Report / Meilleur reportage special: 2025 GroceryIQ Shopper Study





Profession Santé, a specialized provider of insights for physicians, pharmacists and other professionals in the Quebec healthcare sector, is a finalist for six nominations in three categories.

Pharmacy Practice + Business, is a finalist in one category.

Best Feature Article: Trade / Meilleur article de fond: commercial: Drowning in the pharmacy





The Medical Post, the independent voice for Canada’s doctors, is a finalist in one category.

Best How-To Article or Series of Articles / Meilleur article ou meilleure série d’articles de conseils pratiques: Clinic





Sandra Parente, SVP, Grocery, Convenience & Product of the Year Canada, EnsembleIQ added, “Congratulations to our content teams on being a finalist for 11 award submissions. Our strength lies in translating deep market knowledge into clear, actionable insights our audience can rely on to move their businesses forward. It’s an honor to be recognized for producing content that supports our communities.”

The National Magazine Awards: B2B winners be announced on June 5.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions, and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .