Great American Food Chain Appoints Jason Oran to Board of Directors as Merged Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

PHOENIX, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Food Chain, Inc. (OTC: GAMN), which recently completed its merger with GreenMatter Biotech, a materials science and biotechnology company commercializing plant-based, biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics, today announced the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Jason Oran to its Board of Directors. The appointment comes as the company builds the governance infrastructure to support its expanded mandate following the close of the merger and its entry into the public markets in April 2026.

The merger represents a defining transition for Great American Food Chain — combining operational scale, a proven commercial product line, and public market access to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. Oran’s elevation to the Board signals the company’s commitment to placing its most experienced operational leadership at the center of that effort. He retains his role as COO, where he leads bioprocessing, infrastructure, and supply chain execution across the company’s growing materials platform.

“Jason has been central to everything we’ve built operationally,” Wicker continued. “Bringing him onto the Board puts that expertise directly into how we govern and execute our next phase. In a prior role, he took a company to $6 million in annual revenue in twelve months. That’s the caliber of execution we need as we scale.”

Oran has led operations at GreenMatter Biotech since the company’s founding, building the bioprocessing capabilities and commercial supply chain that have supported the distribution of more than seven million units internationally. He is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and former United Nations and U.S. State Department defense contractor, with more than two decades of experience in operations, logistics, and infrastructure execution.

Great American Food Chain closed 2025 with $2.5 million in revenue and entered the public markets following a profitable first year. With the merger complete and the company now operating under a unified public structure, management is focused on accelerating distributor relationships, expanding its biodegradable materials pipeline, and capitalizing on growing demand across food service, retail, and manufacturing sectors. Oran’s Board appointment strengthens the operational foundation for that expansion.

About Great American Food Chain, Inc.

Great American Food Chain, Inc. (OTC: GAMN) recently completed its merger with GreenMatter Biotech, combining public market infrastructure with a proven plant-based materials platform built for a world that has moved beyond single-use plastic. The combined company develops plant-based materials and products designed to meet real-world expectations, delivering durability during use and biodegradability in soil after disposal. For additional GAMN stock news and company updates, investors, distributors, and retail partners are encouraged to visit the company website at https://greenmatterbiotech.com or OTC Markets: otcmarkets.com/stock/GAMN/profile

Media Contact

Joe Wicker

Great American Food Chain, Inc.

Phone: 480-442-9548

Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Website: https://greenmatterbiotech.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated growth and operational scaling. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. References to prior revenue performance by individual executives at previous companies are historical and are not representations or projections of Great American Food Chain, Inc.’s future results. Great American Food Chain, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

