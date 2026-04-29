Juvenile Products Industry Demonstrates Resilience Amid Regional Divergence in the Americas, Circana Reports

CHICAGO, IL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The juvenile products industry across the Americas is showing resilience despite uneven regional performance, according to new point‑of‑sale data from Circana LLC. In the 12 months ending March 2026, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil posted year over year growth, while the U.S. experienced a modest contraction.

Across all four markets, average selling prices (ASP) increased versus the prior year. However, consumer demand varied significantly by country and category, underscoring distinct regional dynamics shaping the industry’s outlook.

United States: Market Adjustment Driven by Declines in Furniture and Feeding

The U.S. juvenile products market experienced a dollar sales decline of 4% in the past 12 months, and units sold declined at a faster rate, signaling softer consumer demand. Despite lower volumes, ASP grew by 3%, partially offsetting the unit declines. The furniture and feeding categories were the primary contributors to the downturn. Travel, the largest category in the U.S. market, proved comparatively resilient, experiencing a soft decline and ranking as slowest-declining category, although it saw the highest ASP growth.

Canada: Broad-Based Growth, with Travel Leading the Way

Canada posted growth across the three, core metrics. The majority of categories recorded increases in terms of both dollars and units, highlighting broad-based market momentum. Travel stood out as the top-performing category, delivering the largest and fastest gains in both dollar sales and ASP.

Mexico: Fastest-Growing Market, with Universal Category Expansion

Mexico delivered the fastest sales growth among the reported markets, with dollar sales up 16%, driven by an ASP increase as units declined in the low single-digits. With the exception of its smallest category, safety and health, all other categories posted double-digit dollar gains. Despite some unit pressure overall, strong pricing and category diversification propelled Mexico towards the top of the growth rankings.

Brazil: Highest Demand and Strong Momentum Fueled by Travel and Mobility Furniture

Brazil posted +12% dollar sales growth, but it was the fastest-growing market based on units sold. Growth was driven primarily by the travel and mobility furniture categories, both of which achieved significant dollar and unit increases. Brazil was also one of only two markets, alongside Canada, to show overall unit growth, signaling healthy purchase intent despite macroeconomic challenges.

“The juvenile products industry continues to navigate a complex environment shaped by affordability pressures, evolving consumer priorities, and pronounced category-level demand shifts,” said Stephen Hinz, juvenile products industry analyst at Circana. “While persistent inflation has driven average selling prices higher—reflecting ongoing product premiumization and a consumer shift toward higher-value offerings—we’re also seeing households recalibrate their purchase mix. Families are more selective, leaning into more usage-driven segments like travel and entertainment. Broadly speaking, these markets are each unique and driven by a wide range of brands and categories. Internationally, feeding and mobility-related categories are emerging as key drivers of future momentum.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.