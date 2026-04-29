Penn State University Selects Flywire to Power Tuition Management Processes for 100,000+ Students

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), a top-ranked public research university with more than 100,000 students, announced it has selected Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, to manage all tuition payments.



Flywire was selected in an RFP process as a key partner in modernizing Penn State’s internal operations. The project, aimed at targeting areas to better serve students and practice effective and efficient fiscal stewardship, is part of the institution’s multi-pronged Strategic Plan to continue to elevate Penn State as a world-class public university.



Penn State has used Flywire for more than a decade to collect tuition payments from international students, offering capabilities across 140+ countries and 240+ different currencies. High confidence in Flywire’s payment platform led it to seek out Flywire as a more innovative option for handling domestic tuition payments and processes, integrated with its PeopleSoft Student Information System (SIS).

“There is real value for students and the staff in modernizing the way we handle tuition processes,” said Carolyn Saona, University Bursar at Penn State University. “Flywire has been a visionary partner for us in solving complex tuition-related payment flows, and we believe there will be strong ROI as we expand our partnership.”



Penn State plans to implement the entire suite of Flywire’s Student Financial Software to manage tuition payments. This includes e-bill presentment, payment plans, past-due tuition management, eRefunds and 1098-T presentment. Penn State is also expected to leverage Flywire’s Third-Party Invoicing solution to manage billing and payments from third-party sponsors.

“Penn State is taking a thoughtful and leading look at the student experience, and we’re excited to be a part of modernizing the financial journey,” said David King, Flywire’s Chief Product Officer and Co-President of Global Education. “In this current operating environment, institutions know that modernizing the student journey is a big step toward industry-leading fiscal stewardship. And they know that using the same old systems and approaches will not get them there.”

Flywire’s Co-President of Global Education Sharon Butler agreed, saying: "This is exactly the type of momentum we're seeing. Customers who trust us with their most complex international flows are now eager to let us modernize the entire student and staff payment experience."



Penn State went live with Flywire’s Collection Management component of SFS in May 2023 to automate processes around past-due tuition management – reframing collections as a tool for retention. Direct integration with Penn State’s PeopleSoft Student Information System (SIS) automates reconciliation and ensures data accuracy across the student journey. Students can access Flywire directly in their student portal.



In line with summer tuition schedules, Penn State plans to launch the following functionality:

Electronic bill presentment: Balances are up-to-date and inclusive of anticipated financial aid. Due dates are clear and notifications are automated, including to all authorized users.



Balances are up-to-date and inclusive of anticipated financial aid. Due dates are clear and notifications are automated, including to all authorized users. Payment plans: Payment plans rebalance in real time, allowing students to pay their tuition in installments over four months in the fall and spring, and three months in the summer.



Payment plans rebalance in real time, allowing students to pay their tuition in installments over four months in the fall and spring, and three months in the summer. eRefunds and 1098-T presentment: Implementation of Flywire functionality for electronic refunds for student balances and 1098-T presentment alongside student account details streamlines compliance and ensures the institution can maintain exceptional levels of student self-service.

Implementation of Flywire functionality for electronic refunds for student balances and 1098-T presentment alongside student account details streamlines compliance and ensures the institution can maintain exceptional levels of student self-service. Third-Party Invoicing: A specialized platform for sponsored billing, allowing the University to invoice third-party sponsors, such as companies, government organizations and more, and for sponsors to pay directly through Flywire. Students and staff have visibility into sponsor payments, securing enrollments and assuring high retention numbers.

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About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 5,000** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

**Excludes clients from Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

About Penn State University

The Pennsylvania State University is a world-class, multi-campus, land-grant, public research university that educates students from around the world and supports individuals and communities through integrated programs of teaching, research, and service.

Media Contact

Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com

Investor Relations Contact

Masha Kahn

ir@flywire.com

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