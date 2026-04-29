NewDay USA Wins “Digital Mortgage Innovation Award” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewDay USA has been named the winner of the “Digital Mortgage Innovation Award” in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The recognition, presented by FinTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization, highlights NewDay USA’s innovation in mortgage lending for the veteran community.

NewDay USA is redefining how the mortgage industry supports America’s veterans, service members and their families. With NewDay Home , qualifying borrowers can secure a fully underwritten, credit- and income-approved mortgage with no money down at competitive rates. Veterans and service members who are unable or prefer not to erase their personal savings for closing costs can use NewDay Advantage for a combined loan structure that finances closing expenses over five years, with interest fully refunded if repaid within one year.

“A huge barrier to homeownership for veterans is saving enough to cover closing costs. Many have to drain their savings, which may be needed for emergencies and other priorities. As a result, many decide to stick to renting, even as rents rise,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “NewDay Home Advantage addresses a meaningful wealth-building gap, helping veterans keep their savings for furniture, moving expenses, or just peace of mind. This product makes homebuying easier and more accessible. We extend our sincere congratulations to NewDay USA on their well-deserved ‘Digital Mortgage Innovation Award’.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“Upfront closing costs are a real friction point for veterans and active-duty service members looking to buy a home. With this new homebuying solution, we're changing the way they can achieve homeownership, giving them greater flexibility and fewer financial hurdles at closing,” said Sean Reynolds, Executive Vice President of NewDay Home at NewDay USA. “We're grateful to FinTech Breakthrough for this recognition. Everything we do at NewDay USA is about supporting military families every step of the way toward financial security and homeownership.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NewDay USA

For 25 years, NewDay USA has been a leading mortgage lender serving the veteran community and has helped more than 100,000 veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay USA’s goal is to ensure veteran families strengthen their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserved. NewDay USA has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95% of NewDay USA’s clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit newdayusa.com.