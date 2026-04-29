G Hughes Relaunches with Refreshed Brand Identity and New Globally Inspired Sauces

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Hughes, the brand known for delivering bold, flavor-forward sauces with zero sugar, today announced a comprehensive brand relaunch across its full portfolio of sauces and condiments. The relaunch features refreshed packaging, an elevated brand experience, and reinforces its lifestyle-driven zero sugar promise designed to meet evolving consumer needs. The relaunch also introduces two new globally inspired BBQ sauces: Korean BBQ and Tex Mex BBQ.

“This relaunch is rooted in how our consumers actually cook and eat today, with their insights and feedback directly shaping everything from our packaging to our flavor innovation,” said Jamie Bradford, Chief Marketing Officer, North America Specialty Food at Lassonde, overseeing G Hughes. “From the updated look to new Korean and Tex Mex BBQ sauces that bring global flavors to everyday meals, we’re focused on delivering bold, exciting options that show you don’t have to sacrifice in your day-to-day to stay aligned with your wellness goals.”

Founded in 2014, G Hughes Zero Sugar Sauces were developed from pitmaster Guy Hughes’ desire to help friends and family find a flavorful alternative to sugar-laden sauces. Today, the brand continues to honor that original vision, with a refreshed look that brings G Hughes into its next chapter while staying true to the trusted recipes and taste that loyal fans have come to expect.

Informed by consumer research and a deeper understanding of the shopper experience in the sauces and condiments category, the relaunch reflects G Hughes' focus on growing alongside its consumers by meeting them where they are on their wellness journey, no matter what stage they're at. This approach builds on G Hughes’ continued commitment to delivering zero sugar options that don’t sacrifice flavor, while repositioning the brand to better meet the needs of today’s consumer – one who is seeking satisfying, everyday options that align with their lifestyle. Across its portfolio, all G Hughes products are zero sugar, gluten free, and made without high fructose corn syrup.

At the center of the relaunch is an updated packaging system designed to stand out on shelves and make it easier for consumers to shop across the portfolio. The new, modern visual identity brings renewed energy and excitement to the brand, while reinforcing its core promise of zero sugar and placing greater emphasis on flavor, usage inspiration, and key product benefits, creating a more intuitive and engaging experience both in-store and at home. The updated packaging is now rolling out across G Hughes’ full portfolio of products.

As part of this next phase, G Hughes is building on its mission to deliver bold, versatile flavors that inspire creativity in the kitchen while supporting lifestyle choices, introducing two new trend-forward BBQ sauces that turn up the taste with globally influenced flavor profiles:

G Hughes Zero Sugar Korean BBQ Sauce (13 oz) – a savory, versatile sauce featuring gochujang-inspired seasoning and tamarind, perfect for marinating, slathering, or sautéing – bringing bold flavor to any meal or snack

G Hughes Zero Sugar Tex Mex BBQ Sauce (18 oz) – a robust BBQ sauce with mesquite smoky flavor, green bell pepper, and spices, perfect to drizzle, marinate, and slather-transforming everything from everyday meals to crave‑worthy snacks

The two new flavors are beginning to roll out at retail nationwide.

With this relaunch, G Hughes is reinforcing its leadership in the better-for-you condiment category, delivering flavor-forward options that align with today’s consumer preferences for convenience and everyday use.

For more information and recipe inspiration, visit ghughessauce.com, @ghugheszerosugar on Instagram and TikTok.

About G Hughes

G Hughes, part of the Lassonde portfolio, is a line of zero sugar sauces, marinades, and dressings crafted to deliver bold, delicious flavor without compromise. Inspired by Guy Hughes, the brand is dedicated to helping consumers create flavorful meals that support their lifestyle and bring excitement to everyday cooking. With a growing portfolio of products, G Hughes continues to meet evolving consumer demand for better-for-you options without sacrificing taste.

Media Contact:

Lauren Lorenzo

Mod Op

Lauren.Lorenzo@modop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd33ed64-339a-4625-bbb4-358a1c506f34