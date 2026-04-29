New Sprout Social Research Reveals “Intelligence Gap” as Many Enterprises Fail to Act on Real-Time Consumer Insights

Global study finds 86% of organizations missed opportunities due to delayed or siloed insights, while only 10% can act on real-time data within hours

71% of business leaders predict social data will overtake traditional research in terms of strategic influence by 2029

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite unprecedented access to real-time consumer data, most enterprises are still making decisions at yesterday’s speed. Social intelligence is the key to closing that gap, enabling organizations to capture signals, interpret meaning and act on insights in the moment, grounded in real-time data and market context. New research from Sprout Social finds that while 93% of professionals view social intelligence as critical to future growth, only 10% of organizations can translate those insights into meaningful business action within hours—creating a widening “intelligence gap.”

Based on a survey of 700 social and marketing professionals across the U.S., U.K. and Australia, The Intelligence Gap: Why Organizations Are Falling Behind in the Age of Real-Time Insight highlights a growing disconnect between the speed at which insights are generated and the pace at which businesses can act on them.

“With nearly six billion users, social media provides businesses with the most immediate, unfiltered view of their customers and the market ever available,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “Advancements in AI are transforming social from a marketing channel into a source of enterprise-wide intelligence. This shift represents one of the most significant changes for marketers in decades, positioning them at the center of business decision-making. But capturing that value requires fundamental change. Organizations cannot power an AI-driven enterprise with legacy workflows built for a slower, linear era.”

This shift in importance is already recognized by the market: 74% of organizations say social intelligence delivers insights faster than traditional research, and two-thirds of professionals believe it will surpass traditional methods in strategic importance within three years. Yet, despite this belief, the report shows that only 10% of organizations can currently act on social data within hours. The inability to move at the speed of the consumer is proved costly, with 86% of professionals admitting they’ve missed potential business opportunities due to delayed, siloed, or underutilized insights.

The report identifies that this disconnect isn’t driven by a lack of data, but by how organizations are structured. Social intelligence remains largely confined to marketing, with only 36% of organizations saying it informs decisions in areas like product development or customer experience. At the same time, a disconnect between leadership and frontline teams suggests many organizations overestimate their maturity, creating a false sense of security that masks significant gaps in their ability to act.

Closing this gap is emerging as the next frontier of AI success. Organizations today have access to vital social data, and their investments in AI are making it possible to finally utilize these insights with speed and impact. The report makes it clear that unlocking this opportunity requires smart investment and a shift away from legacy workflows toward more connected, agile ways of working. Those who make this transition will be best positioned to compete in an economy defined by real-time change and will help define the next era of what’s possible.

Download the full report to explore the data behind the intelligence gap and how leading organizations are closing it.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered social intelligence platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary AI agent, the platform transforms real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2 , Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

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