Modelo® Brings the "Sabor" with Launch of First High-ABV Offering: Modelo Chelada Suprema

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Modelo launches its first high-ABV offering at 8% ABV nationwide.

at 8% ABV nationwide. Modelo Chelada Suprema is tapping into the drinking occasions before a night out by bringing bolder, higher-proof experiences to the Modelo Chelada portfolio.

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo®, the No. 1 beer in the U.S. by dollar sales1, is unveiling its first high-ABV offering: Modelo Chelada Suprema. With a mix of Mexican beer and blended fruit flavors at 8% ABV – Modelo Chelada Suprema is brewed with the same quality and authenticity as all Modelo Cheladas, now with a higher ABV. Launching nationwide, Modelo Chelada Suprema is a bold new format created to set the tone for a night out.

Modelo Chelada Suprema Brings Bold Flavors and Nostalgia to the Forefront of a Night Out

In an era of being chronically online, Gen Z and Millennials are nostalgic for the “getting ready for a night out” rituals of the early 2010s that are rarely experienced anymore – when the vibe was unfiltered and built on genuine connection instead of curated perfection. Getting ready for a night out is the moment when friends gather and set the tone for the entire night. The new high-ABV launch from Modelo is built for exactly that moment.

Over 70% of both Gen Z and Millennial drinkers are eager to experiment with new ready-to-drink flavors, and 30% of them are seeking international flavors2. Modelo Chelada Suprema isn't just another flavor innovation; it's a recognition that consumers want bolder, higher-proof experiences that don't compromise on taste.

“We know a night out doesn’t start when you get to the bar - it starts when you’re hanging out with friends and cracking open that first can,” said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Modelo. “Modelo Chelada Suprema gives people the bolder, higher‑proof option they’ve been asking for, without losing the authentic Mexican flavor they love. It lets us show up in new moments that feel social, spontaneous, and worth celebrating.”

The new high-ABV offering is available in 24-ounce cans in two bold, blended fruit flavors:

Modelo Chelada Suprema Mangonada, featuring vibrant flavors of mango and chamoy

Modelo Chelada Suprema Tropical, featuring refreshing flavors of guava and pineapple

Modelo Chelada Innovation and Growth

Modelo Chelada Suprema delivers the same quality and authenticity that has made Modelo Chelada the leading RTD Michelada for seven consecutive years with nearly 70% dollar share within the category3. This high-ABV launch follows recent innovations in the Chelada portfolio, including Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic, which launched in early 2026.

For more information, visit ModeloUSA.com.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

1 Circana $ Sales L52 week ending 10-26-25

2 Mintel - RTD Alcoholic Beverages – US – 2025

3 Circana, Total Chelada Category, MULO+C, Dollar Sales, CY 2019-2025 ending 12.31.25

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dd96697-46c7-49fe-a332-c3fdb7e38e1e