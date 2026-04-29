Doheny Eye Institute Researchers to Share Cutting-Edge Vision Science Across More Than 20 Sessions at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting

PASADENA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions, will have more than 25 of its scientists, clinician-scientists, and research fellows presenting their latest research at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, the premiere global gathering for eye and vision scientists. The meeting will take place May 3-7, 2026, in Denver.

In addition to its strong scientific presence, Doheny will once again co-host two highly anticipated annual events with UCLA: the Doheny-UCLA Breakfast Forum and the Annual Alumni Reception.

“Doheny Eye Institute is dedicated to advancing vision research that has the potential to eliminate preventable vision impairment and blindness,” said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny. “ARVO provides a vital platform to share our findings and foster collaborations that deepen our understanding of the human eye and accelerate the development of life-changing treatments.”

Presentation Topics

Doheny scientists, clinician-scientists, and research fellows will present papers and posters, including collaborative work with researchers across the U.S. and around the world, across a range of topics, including:

Age-related macular degeneration, Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON), diabetic retinopathy and macular edema

Retinal biochemistry and molecular biology

Advanced imaging techniques, including adaptive optics, molecular imaging, and optical coherence tomography

Analysis of retinal images to predict disease progression and identify systemic disease

Applications of artificial intelligence in digital analysis of retinal diseases





Doheny-UCLA Breakfast Forum

Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes will kick off their joint presence at ARVO by hosting the annual Doheny-UCLA Breakfast Forum on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. The forum, titled “Eye on Innovation: Cutting-Edge New Approach Methodologies in Ophthalmology,” will be hosted by Drs. Ferrington and Roxana A. Radu, MD, Associate Professor and Vernon O. Underwood Family Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology at the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA.

Presentations at the forum include:

“Engineering the Human Optic Nerve on a Chip: An iPSC-Derived Microfluidic Retinal Ganglion Cell Platform”

Presented by: Jason Meyer, PhD, A. Donald Merritt Professor of Medical & Molecular Genetics and Director, Stark Neurosciences Stem Cell Research Group, Indiana University School of Medicine.

“Building a 3D Human Model of the Outer Retina”

Presented by: Valeria Canto-Soler, PhD, Doni Solich Family Chair in Ocular Stem Cell Research and Director, CellSight – Ocular Stem Cell and Regeneration Research Program, University of Colorado School of Medicine.

“RPE Digital Twin Reveals Subtype-Specific Polarization and Mesenchymal Drift in Ciliopathy RPE Cells”

Presented by: Kapil Bharti, PhD, Senior Investigator, Ocular & Stem Cell Translational Research and Scientific Director, National Eye Institute.

ARVO attendees who are interested in registering for the breakfast can visit this link.

Annual Alumni Reception

Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes will also host the Annual Alumni Reception at ARVO on May 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. Alumni are invited to reconnect with colleagues, expand their networks, and celebrate a shared commitment to advancing eye health. To RSVP, please visit this link.

A complete list and schedule for all the Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute research presentations is available by clicking this link.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions with a history dating back nearly 80 years. Doheny scientists are at the forefront of vision science, tackling some of the most pressing challenges in eye health—from diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration to neuro-ophthalmic disease. Our teams are advancing the frontiers of artificial intelligence, eye imaging, and biomarker discovery—pioneering work that is redefining how we diagnose, treat, and ultimately prevent vision loss.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation’s top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California.

For more information visit www.doheny.org.

Contact:

Cecilia Zamudio

Doheny Eye Institute

cczamudio@doheny.org