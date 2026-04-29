Macfox Launches Anniversary Sale with Up to $100 Off Select Electric Bikes and a Free Rearview Mirror Kit

CORONA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macfox today announced the launch of its limited-time Macfox Anniversary Sale, giving riders added value across key models in the brand's electric bike lineup. During the event, select Macfox electric bikes, including the Macfox X7, Macfox X1S, Macfox X1S x Bs.zay, and Macfox X2, are eligible for up to $100 off plus a free rearview mirror kit, while the Macfox M16 qualifies for a $50 discount.





Built around the idea of helping riders move with more freedom, style, and confidence, Macfox continues refining its lineup based on real rider feedback. The brand focuses on practical daily use, distinctive design, and stronger rider assurance across commuting, neighborhood riding, and recreational use cases.

Macfox models are certified to UL 2849 for e-bike electrical systems and UL 2271 for battery safety, reinforcing the brand's focus on dependable everyday performance and greater peace of mind for riders and families alike. Select models are also designed for street-legal riding in the U.S. where local laws permit.

The Macfox X7 is designed for riders seeking stronger traction, stability, and comfort across a wider range of everyday conditions. As a fat tire ebike option with rider-friendly geometry and hydraulic braking, the Macfox X7 supports a more confident riding experience for commuting, neighborhood cruising, and weekend use.





The Macfox X1S and Macfox X1S x Bs.zay continue to reflect the design language that helped define the brand, combining distinctive styling with practical rideability. For riders drawn to wheelie bike styling and electric bike with throttle convenience, both models remain central to the Macfox identity.





For riders looking for a more performance-oriented option, the Macfox X2 expands the lineup with upgraded suspension, stronger handling, and enhanced capability for more demanding riding scenarios.





The Macfox M16 also plays an important role in the Anniversary Sale. Designed for teens or smaller riders, the Macfox M16 offers a more approachable fit for families looking for a first e-bike without giving up style, usability, or confidence. For parents, that combination matters, especially as more households look for a commuter electric bike that feels easier to manage for school trips, neighborhood rides, and short daily outings.





Across the lineup, Macfox continues to focus on electric bikes that feel expressive, practical, and easy to live with. From everyday electric bike use to long range electric bike flexibility, many models support dual-battery expansion and offer room for riders to personalize their setup over time, helping extend both range and long-term ownership flexibility.

The Anniversary Sale is now available through the official Macfox website. Riders can explore the full lineup and view offer details at the Macfox Anniversary Sale.

About Macfox

Macfox is a U.S. electric mobility brand built around the needs of teens, young riders, and the families who buy for them. The brand is guided by a clear philosophy: an e-bike should deliver a riding experience that feels safe, legal, compliant, stylish, and personal while giving riders a stronger sense of independence. That positioning continues to shape Macfox's product development across daily commuting, neighborhood riding, and youth- and family-oriented mobility scenarios, where confidence, usability, and distinctive design all matter.

Media Contact:

Macfox

Email: press@macfoxbike.com

Website: https://macfoxbike.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aef4d50-de45-4b09-aaf0-35668537853a



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29b61d8c-f401-4de3-93ce-916af78093d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ad8304c-ea5b-4683-8254-9d06b72f4a8d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ea68ef-9512-4e0e-a22a-f1ea90f28755

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cc2006d-5283-4f5b-b22f-c1a79a18f7de