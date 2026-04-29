UNCF Names Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy Chief Business Officer

Washington, DC, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr., today announced Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy has joined the organization in a newly created role as Chief Business Officer.

Dr. Dubroy will partner with Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF, to drive execution of UNCF’s priorities with a focus on aligning operations, resources and accountability while maintaining the efficiency required to amplify its mission. Dr. Dubroy’s appointment underscores UNCF’s commitment to operational excellence as a driver of mission impact. She will play a central role in strengthening the organization's operations enabling greater support for member institutions and their students and preparing UNCF for its next era of leadership and growth.

Dr. Dubroy previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Howard University, where she oversaw a broad portfolio including human resources, auxiliary services, information technology, facilities management, environmental and emergency management, public safety and enrollment management.

Prior to her executive role at Howard University, she served as the 17th president of her alma mater, Shaw University, a UNCF-member institution, where she led institutional transformation and strengthened its financial, reputational and operational outlook.

“Dr. Dubroy draws on a multidisciplinary background that spans higher education leadership, corporate strategy, entrepreneurship and scientific research, to bring a distinctive perspective to organizational leadership and problem-solving,” said Chairman Jones. “Her career has been defined by the ability to translate strategy into operational execution, build high-performing teams and guide mission-driven institutions through growth, modernization and culture change.”

"I am thrilled to join Chairman Jones in welcoming Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy to Team UNCF. Her leadership at both Shaw and Howard universities reflects a deep commitment to student success, institutional strength and operational excellence, qualities that will be critical as UNCF continues to expand its impact,” said Lomax.

“Dr. Dubroy’s passion for empowering students and transforming institutions aligns perfectly with our vision, and I am excited to see how her insights will enrich our organization."

Dubroy is no stranger to UNCF having served as a member president during her tenure as president of Shaw University. Prior to joining UNCF, Dr. Dubroy served as a senior global advisor with the DGA Group, a global advisory firm specializing in intelligence, risk and strategic positioning. In this role, she advised organizations and executive leaders on complex strategic, operational and governance challenges, helping institutions navigate periods of transformation, manage risk and strengthen long-term institutional resilience.

Dubroy earned her Ph.D. in Physical Organic Chemistry from North Carolina State University, MBA from Rutgers University and her B.Sc. from Shaw University.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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