Fortinet Returns to Join Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it will return to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2026, this year taking place May 4–6 in Geneva, Switzerland, and as a flagship event of Geneva Cyber Week (GCW).

The Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity brings together senior leaders across public and private sectors to address cybersecurity as a shared global challenge—one that increasingly impacts economic stability, national security, and societal trust. This year’s meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation, advancing intelligence sharing, and developing coordinated strategies to address systemic cyber risk across global cyber frontiers.

As cyberthreats scale across borders and industries, isolated defenses are no longer sufficient. The meeting reflects a growing consensus that effective cybersecurity requires sustained collaboration between governments, international organizations, and the private sector.

Fortinet, a founding partner of the creation of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity, continues to contribute to these efforts through active participation in global initiatives, all of which where Fortinet is also a founding member, including:

The Partnership Against Cybercrime: A global multi-stakeholder collaboration created in 2020 that brings together leading organizations from numerous sectors, both public and private, to address the continued cybercrime problem. Experts from various sectors unite in this initiative to amplify public-private cooperation against cybercrime, address the skills gap, and continue steps forward in efforts to disrupt cybercrime ecosystems. Partners of the initiative comprise key private and public stakeholders, including leading law enforcement agencies, international organizations, cybersecurity companies, service and platform providers, global corporations and leading not-for-profit alliances.

Cybersecurity Learning Hub: A World Economic Forum partner-led initiative launched in 2020 designed to tackle the global cybersecurity skills shortage and provides a growing library of career-oriented information, expert interviews, and training modules to democratize access to cybersecurity career paths.

Cybercrime Atlas: A joint initiative launched in 2023 by Fortinet, the World Economic Forum, and other industry partners to map cybercriminal ecosystems and globally disrupt their operations. The Cybercrime Atlas acts as a shared intelligence platform that connects private sector, law enforcement, and academic experts to identify threat actors, their infrastructure, and financial flows to systemically and globally disrupt cybercriminal organizations.





These initiatives bring together public- and private-sector stakeholders to share intelligence, coordinate disruption efforts, and build a more resilient digital ecosystem.

Executive Perspective

“Cybersecurity is now inseparable from economic resilience and global stability. As AI accelerates both attack and defense capabilities, collaboration across public and private sectors is essential to stay ahead of systemic threats. The World Economic Forum provides a critical platform for turning shared intelligence into coordinated action.”

–Derek Manky, Fortinet Chief Security Strategist and Global VP of Threat Intelligence

Fortinet’s Role in Public-Private Collaboration

At this year’s annual meeting on cybersecurity, Fortinet will contribute its global threat intelligence and operational experience to critical discussions focused on:

Coordinated cybercrime disruption through shared intelligence and joint action

through shared intelligence and joint action Public-private partnership models that translate collaboration into measurable outcomes

that translate collaboration into measurable outcomes AI-driven threats and defenses , and the need for aligned response strategies

, and the need for aligned response strategies Strengthening cyber resilience across critical infrastructure and supply chains





These discussions reflect a broader shift toward operational collaboration, moving beyond information sharing to coordinated, cross-border action against cybercriminal networks.

Fortinet’s contributions are grounded in its work with global partners across law enforcement, Community Emergency Response Teams, international organizations, and industry alliances, where real-world intelligence and coordinated response are critical to disrupting cyberthreats.

About the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2026 convenes more than 150 global leaders from government, business, international organizations, and civil society to address the rapidly evolving cyberthreat landscape.

Held in Geneva as part of GCW, the meeting is designed to move beyond dialogue toward coordinated action, with a focus on:

Strengthening global cooperation and public-private partnerships

Building cyber resilience across sectors and regions

Preparing for emerging risks driven by AI, geopolitical shifts, and digital interdependence





Through interactive sessions and strategic dialogues, the meeting aims to align stakeholders on practical approaches to securing the global digital ecosystem.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTS), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

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Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Tiffany Curci Anthony Luscri Sarah Goodwin Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. 408-235-7700 408-235-7700 408-235-7700 pr@fortinet.com investors@fortinet.com sgoodwin@fortinet.com



