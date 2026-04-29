Cyabra Names Board of Directors, Including Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Nobel Peace Prize-Era UN World Food Programme Leader Josette Sheeran, and Former PwC Vice Chairman Jim Flanagan

Board combines national security leadership, global institutional experience, and public-company governance as Cyabra expands across enterprise and public-sector markets

New York, NY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (”Cyabra” or the “Company”), the digital trust platform helping enterprises and governments identify coordinated manipulation and protect trust and authenticity online, announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its Nasdaq listing. Existing directors Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director, who has served on the Board since January 2024, and serial technology founder Sonny Vu, who has served on the Board since November 2021, are joined by Josette Sheeran, former Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme during its Nobel Peace Prize-recognized period; James Flanagan, former Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and U.S. Managing Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers; and Michael Madon, Chief Revenue Officer of ABCorp and former SVP & GM of Mimecast, who joined the Board upon listing after serving as a Cyabra advisor since January 2022.

“Cyabra has established a Board with direct experience at the highest levels of national security, global institutions and public-company leadership, experience that is increasingly central to how organizations assess and respond to coordinated influence and information risk,” said Cyabra Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy. “Mike Pompeo led both the CIA and the U.S. State Department and currently serves on the boards of VEON and Kyivstar, companies operating at the center of global telecommunications and geopolitical environments. Josette Sheeran led the UN World Food Programme during its Nobel Peace Prize-recognized period, serves on the board of Capital Group, which manages global investments, and previously served as Vice Chair of the World Economic Forum, bringing deep experience across multilateral systems, global policy and capital markets.”

“Jim Flanagan spent decades leading PwC as Vice Chairman, COO and U.S. Managing Partner and now serves on public company boards, providing governance and operating discipline at scale. Michael Madon brings senior leadership across cybersecurity and enterprise software at Mimecast, alongside experience in the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis and as a U.S. Army officer, spanning national security, threat intelligence and enterprise adoption. Sonny Vu has built, scaled and exited companies at scale and brings a founder’s perspective on product, technology, and execution.”

Mr. Brahmy concluded, “This is the level of experience required to operate in the environments where we are increasingly engaged, from global enterprises managing brand and narrative risk to government and defense organizations addressing coordinated influence and information security. Since our Nasdaq listing, we have expanded across enterprise and public-sector customers, including Fortune 500 engagements, strategic partnerships and work with international organizations focused on information integrity. This Board strengthens our ability to deepen those relationships, expand access and convert growing demand into long-term enterprise and government partnerships.”

About the Board Members

Mike Pompeo has served on the Cyabra Board since January 2024. Pompeo previously served as U.S. Secretary of State from April 2018 to January 2021 and as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from January 2017 to April 2018. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of Impact Investments LLC, a strategic advisory and investment firm he has led since 2023, and as a Partner at Niobrara Capital Partners since July 2024. Pompeo serves on the boards of EasyPost, as well as Nasdaq-listed companies VEON Ltd., Kyivstar JSC, and USA Rare Earth.

Josette Sheeran, who joined the Board in connection with the Company's Nasdaq listing, is the former Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, which she led during the period recognized by the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. She has served on the board of Capital Group, which manages more than $2.5 trillion in global investments, since December 2016, and previously served as Vice Chair of the World Economic Forum. Sheeran is a Trustee of the McCain Institute at Arizona State University and served as UN Special Envoy leading the successful effort to end Haiti's cholera epidemic from July 2017 to February 2021. She has been twice unanimously confirmed as a U.S. Ambassador, including leading economic, energy, technology, agriculture and transportation negotiations for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Sheeran is former President & CEO of Asia Society and currently serves as CEO of Firefly Global Group.

James Flanagan, also appointed in connection with the Nasdaq listing, is the former Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and U.S. Managing Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he served in senior leadership roles across nearly four decades, most recently from July 2016 to July 2021. He serves as an Independent Director of NYSE-listed Integer Holdings Corporation and previously served as a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Belami Ecommerce, a subsidiary of SkyX Platforms Corp, from 2022 to 2025. Flanagan is Chairman of the Board of Ronald McDonald House New York.

Michael Madon, who joined the Board upon listing after serving as a Cyabra advisor since January 2022, is Chief Revenue Officer of ABCorp, Inc. and former Senior Vice President & General Manager at Mimecast. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for U.S. Treasury Intelligence. Madon is CEO of Pretaa and co-founder of Ataata, which was acquired by Mimecast, and is a retired U.S. Army officer. He serves as a Director of The Village Bank and as Board Advisor to the Center for Cyber and Tech Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Sonny Vu has served on the Cyabra Board since November 2021. Vu is the founder and former CEO of Misfit Wearables, which was acquired by Nasdaq-listed Fossil Group for $260 million, following which he served as President & CTO of Fossil Group. He is Chief Builder at Liminal. Vu is the founder of Alabaster, a family office with more than 40 investments, and CEO of Arevo, and has founded AgaMatrix, Elemental Machines, and FireSpout. He was an MIT Linguistics PhD candidate under Noam Chomsky and a former Microsoft Research NLP researcher.

Dan Brahmy, Cyabra’s Co-Founder and CEO, has led the Company since July 2017. Brahmy has also served on the Cyabra Board since Cyabra’s inception. Prior to founding Cyabra, he was a strategy consultant at Deloitte Digital.

Yossef Daar, Cyabra’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, has driven the Company’s product innovation since its founding in July 2017. Daar has also served on the Cyabra Board since Cyabra’s inception. Prior to founding Cyabra, he was chief research officer at a business intelligence agency.



Further information about the Company’s governance, committees, and bylaws can be found on Cyabra’s investor relations website or in its filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity when manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors distort what’s real online. The solution analyzes who is operating, how activity is amplified, and how narratives are leveraged, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps teams can act on quickly. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.